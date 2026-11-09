Coronation Star Tony Maudsley Urges Help Missing Dylan Mandaracas

Tony Maudsley shares plea for missing 26-year-old Dylan Mandaracas in Sutton Coldfield. West Midlands Police seek public help for Oct 28 disappearance.

Coronation Street actor Tony Maudsley has joined a desperate public appeal to locate 26-year-old Dylan Mandaracas, who has been missing since the evening of October 28 in Sutton Coldfield. The star of the ITV soap opera shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, urging followers in the Midlands area to check their security footage in hopes of finding the young man who vanished nearly a week before his 27th birthday.

Dylan Mandaracas was last seen walking on a pavement in Walmley Close, Sutton Coldfield, at approximately 6pm on October 28. He was dressed in a distinctive checked jacket, black work trousers, and black work boots at the time. Despite extensive searches by family and friends, and appeals from West Midlands Police, Dylan has not been sighted or heard from since that initial sighting.

Also read What Jacob Young's Extension Could Mean for Dylan Crews' Future With Nationals

Tony Maudsley Public Appeal Details

Tony Maudsley, who portrays George Shuttleworth in the long-running drama, posted four photographs of Dylan alongside a caption explaining the urgency of the situation. The actor revealed that Dylan's father, Christian Mandaracas, is an old school friend from Liverpool who is understandably distressed by his son's prolonged disappearance. Maudsley emphasized the power of social media to effect change, stating he wanted to help reach eyes that might hold information about Dylan's whereabouts.

In his post, Tony Maudsley wrote that he needed help with shares, particularly within the Midlands area, to ensure the missing person update reached a wider audience. He described the family as incredibly distressed as Dylan has now been missing for some time. The actor pasted Christian Mandaracas' original plea below his own post, hoping it would trigger a response from the community that could help bring Dylan home safely.

Advertisement

Detailed Physical Description and Last Sighting

West Midlands Police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward immediately. Dylan is described as being 5 feet 9 inches in height with an athletic build. His father has provided specific identifying details, including a distinctive scar through his left eyebrow resulting from a junior school playground accident. These details are crucial for anyone who may have seen him during the past 10 days.

Dylan Mandaracas has a background in local football, having been a team member with the Walsall FC academy in his youth. He also played for various football clubs across the region. Colleagues, friends, and family have been actively putting up Missing Person posters throughout the West Midlands. The community is urging the general public to assist the police in locating him through any available means.

Urgent Request for Footage and Community Action

The appeal has specifically targeted individuals and businesses that may have captured Dylan on camera. Christian Mandaracas is urging people to look through doorbell and dashcam footage from the past 10 days for any clues. He has also asked shops, railways, bus stations, and other businesses with CCTV systems to review their records since October 28 to help identify the missing man.

As a father, Christian Mandaracas has pleaded with the compassion of local communities to review their footage. The family believes that the internet and social media can sometimes work its magic to do good. They are relying on the public to be the eyes and ears of the investigation during this critical search period.

Advertisement

Police Involvement and Next Steps for Search

West Midlands Police issued an official appeal for information regarding Dylan's whereabouts shortly after his disappearance was reported. The force is working alongside the family to coordinate the search efforts. Anyone who may have information that could help find Dylan is asked to contact West Midlands Police directly. The investigation remains active as the community continues to share updates and check their own security records for any potential leads.