Cliff Savage stood out from the more than 33,000 applicants, Kalshi’s CEO says.

A billboard announcing the release of the “Grand Theft Auto VI” video game is displayed near Times Square, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in New York.

Just like millions of other fans who excitedly forked out $79.99 or more to play “Grand Theft Auto VI” when it was released Thursday, Nov. 19, Corona resident Cliff Savage had a giant smile as he started the latest installment.position posted last week by the prediction market platform Kalshi to play through the much-anticipated video game and share his analysis. He got the job.

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Cliff Savage was recently chosen from more than 33,000 applicants for a job posting by prediction market platform Kalshi to play “Grand Theft Auto VI” and share his analysis. “Life has been lit ever since,” Savage said in an interview Thursday. He does have more responsibility than your average gamer exploring the fictional U.S. state of Leonida, where the game is set.

“You’ll stream the entire journey, investigate Leonida’s economy, and study what happens to the real economy when everyone suddenly has a ‘family emergency’ on launch day,” Kalshi’s job posting says. “We want the person who finds the optimal money-making strategy, builds a spreadsheet to prove it, and gets accused of ruining the game for everyone else. ” And Savage brings more than a love of the game, although he has played and enjoyed all previous installments.

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He’s appeared in live videos every day since Jan. 1, 2025 — 687 straight days as of GTA VI launch day — typically spending several hours sharing his gaming screen and his thoughts as he interacts with his community. On his first day as GTA VI researcher, sharing his first several hours of gameplay, that community consisted of roughly 2,000 followers on Twitch, 18,000 on Instagram and 16,000 on X.“If you’re going to commit yourself to livestreaming to an audience, that means no matter what you’re going through in your life, you’ve got to livestream,” he said.

“Over the last two years of livestreaming every day, I’ve had days where I experienced some terrible things, whether that’s with my personal life people in my life. But ultimately, the reward is being able to escape. ”“They really show up for me,” he said.

“My community, I feel like, changed my life. ” When he started, in 2019, he was speaking to nearly empty chatrooms, but he’s put an emphasis on interacting with the community. His stream — visible at twitch.tv/cliffsavage — features frequent digressions to respond to people in his chat, and he hosts events like movie nights and interviews.

“If there was someone that wants to get into streaming, my advice is make sure you’re having fun, first of all,” Savage said. “I wouldn’t go into it as something you’re trying to make money off of. ”that Savage stood out among more than 33,000 applicants, with his interview responses showing a deep understanding of the game.

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“I am very excited to bring on Cliff as our full-time GTA VI researcher and look forward to reading more about his findings as he embarks on this journey,” Mansour wrote. “Follow your passion. ”So far, Savage is enjoying his new workplace — Leonida — as he starts by exploring the fictional state’s economy.

“I also don’t want to lose the idea of being a gamer in this experience,” he said. “It shouldn’t feel like a job, you know. I’ll play like a gamer, like I normally would. I’m going to do what I always do: turn on the stream, interact with my audience, and research Grand Theft Auto. ”