Corona Centennial defeated Sierra Canyon 42-19 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals, ending the Cougars' perfect season through superior line play and a dominant rushing attack led by Malaki Davis and Jaden Jefferson.

In a high-stakes CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal football contest held at Centennial High School in Corona on November 20, 2026, Corona Centennial delivered a decisive 42-19 victory over Sierra Canyon, effectively ending the Cougars' perfect season.

The game was a display of physical dominance and strategic execution by the host team, which showcased superior line play and defensive pressure from the outset. Sierra Canyon, a prestigious private institution located in Chatsworth with a student body of approximately 520, had entered the matchup as a highly touted program known for its talent and consistency.

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However, they were met with a formidable challenge in Corona Centennial, whose 8-3 record belied the intensity and skill level of their squad. The final score reflected a comprehensive effort by the Centennial Eagles, who controlled the tempo and physicality of the game, leaving the Sierra Canyon players with no answer to the relentless assault on both sides of the ball.

Malaki Davis Leads Centennial Offense

The narrative of the game was heavily influenced by the performance of Corona Centennial's running game, spearheaded by junior running back Malaki Davis, a highly recruited athlete being courted by major programs including UCLA and USC. Davis proved to be an unstoppable force in the first quarter, breaking through the Sierra Canyon defense for a 30-yard touchdown run followed quickly by an 11-yard sprint. These early scores established a 14-0 deficit that Sierra Canyon could not overcome.

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Additionally, senior quarterback Jaden Jefferson contributed significantly to the offensive onslaught, rushing for two touchdowns of six and 25 yards and connecting with senior receiver Quentin Hale on a 15-yard passing touchdown to extend the lead to 21-7 by halftime. The Centennial offensive line effectively neutralized Sierra Canyon's defensive front, allowing their backs to find running lanes and their quarterback ample time to make plays.

Centennial Defense Disrupts Sierra Canyon

In contrast, Sierra Canyon struggled to establish any consistent rhythm, particularly when facing the four-man pass rush led by Centennial senior Genesis Campos-Barrett. The Cougar offense was frequently disrupted by edge blitzes and interior pressure, hindering their ability to execute their passing game. On the defensive side, Sierra Canyon attempted to mount a resistance, led by defensive lineman Marcus Faktenou, a committed Ohio State player who recently made headlines as an Under Armour All-American.

Fakatou recorded two tackles for loss, including a crucial sack, performed in front of his father, Viliami Fakatou, who sat in the bleachers. Viliami, a former professional rugby player in Japan turned prison guard, has a unique and fascinating background, having moved his son from Anchorage, Alaska, to Tonga, then to Idaho, and finally to California, supporting his son's athletic journey through multiple relocations. Despite these individual efforts, the Sierra Canyon defense could not contain the Centennial ground game.

Sierra Canyon Defense Struggles Without Hernandez

In a shocking statistical anomaly, the Cougars allowed Corona Centennial to score five rushing touchdowns, a stark departure from their previous season-long trend of not allowing more than 21 points in any single game. The absence of starting senior Demarco Hernandez, who was in uniform but unable to play due to a severe ankle injury sustained the previous week against Mission Viejo, further weakened the Cougar defensive structure.

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Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse acknowledged the difficulty of the matchup, noting that while they played a competitive team, they failed to make key plays that might have kept them in contention. The loss marks a significant moment for both programs, highlighting the emergence of Centennial as a powerful force in Southern Section football while underscoring the unpredictable nature of high school playoffs.