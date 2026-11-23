The Strokes headlined Corona Capital 2026 in Mexico City, concluding a three-day event that drew 219,000 attendees. The festival featured performances by Johnny Marr, The xx, and Lola Young, celebrating diverse rock and indie sounds.

The 2026 edition of Corona Capital concluded with a high-energy performance by the American rock band The Strokes, marking the end of a three-day music festival in Mexico City. The event, organized by promoter Ocesa, attracted a total of approximately 219,000 attendees over the weekend, cementing its status as one of the most significant cultural gatherings in Latin America.

The Strokes Deliver Nostalgic Main Stage Performance

The New York band took to the main stage on Sunday to close out the 2026 edition of the festival, turning the event into a nostalgic trip while also proving the continued relevance of their music today. It was an intense and memorable 90 minutes, featuring classics like "Last Nite," "Juicebox," "Hard To Explain," "Reptilia," "New York City Cops," "Take It or Leave It" and "You Only Live Once." The setlist also included newer favorites like "The Adults Are Talking" and "Going Shopping."

Also read November 23 2026: Ambulance Release and Miss Universe 2026 Schedule

Johnny Marr Revisits The Smiths Era With Iconic Hits

Following his Friday (Nov. 20) performance at Corona Capital alongside Gorillaz, guitarist Johnny Marr delivered a solo show that turned into a journey back in time with the '80s band that elevated him to fame, The Smiths. The musician performed songs such as "Panic," "This Charming Man," "Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want," "How Soon Is Now?" and "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out," delighting his thousands of fans who celebrated the gesture.

He also added a cover of Iggy Pop's iconic "The Passenger" to his setlist, further showcasing his versatility as a performer. This appearance provided a unique opportunity for the audience to hear the veteran British guitarist interpret the songs that defined a generation of alternative rock, blending his historic contributions with his ongoing musical evolution.

Advertisement

The xx Wrap Up Mexico City Tour With Emotional Set

With their performance at Corona Capital, the London trio closed a chapter in Mexico City, where they kicked off their tour back in April, marking their return to the stage after eight years. On Sunday, they wrapped up their 2026 shows with a packed setlist featuring longtime favorites like "Crystalised," "Say Something Loving," "Islands" and "Angels."

"My wife, Tracy, are here," bassist Oliver Sim said. "They've come all the way from London. I'm so happy they could be here and share this place that we love so much." "My dad was the first person to ever buy me a bass guitar, Tracy got me into so much of the music I love," he added. "I love you guys, and I love all of you."

Experimental Sounds and Resilient Performances Define Lineup

British star Lola Young settled her score with Corona Capital on Sunday after canceling her debut at the 2025 edition of the festival, due to health reasons. The singer-songwriter delivered a powerful performance full of empowerment, sensuality and rebellion from the main stage, with songs like "Wish You Were Dead," "Big Brown Eyes," "One Thing," "Conceited" and "d£aler." Her biggest hit to date, "Messy," brought the show to a close.

The Canadian experimental rock duo Angine de Poitrine was one of the most celebrated acts during the marathon event, drawing thousands of spectators to the Corona Cero stage and confirming the act's global fame. Khn de Poitrine and Klek de Poitrine, recipients of the Global Breakthrough Award this past June during the Billboard Canada Power Players ceremony, captivated even the most discerning listeners with their taut, pulsating drum sounds and the powerful riffs of a double-neck microtonal guitar.

Advertisement

The duo conjured hypnotic swirls of sound and imagery with songs like "Angor," "Yor Zarad" and "Tamebsz," standing out among the musically diverse lineup. They also delivered a powerful dose of classic rock and blues with tracks like "Remedy," "She Talks to Angels" and "Twice as Hard," ensuring that the festival offered something for every musical taste.

Festival Attendance Figures Highlight Strong Regional Demand

In total, Corona Capital 2026 brought together approximately 219,000 attendees, with 72,000 on Friday, 76,000 on Saturday and 71,000 on Sunday, according to promoter Ocesa. These numbers reflect the sustained appetite for live music events in Mexico and demonstrate the festival's ability to draw massive crowds across multiple days.

The combination of headline acts, cult favorites, and experimental artists created a dynamic atmosphere that resonated with the diverse audience. From the nostalgic rock of The Strokes to the microtonal experiments of Angine de Poitrine, the event showcased the breadth of contemporary music while honoring the legacies of established icons like Johnny Marr and The xx.