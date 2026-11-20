A Palestinian American family believes its Corona boba shop was targeted because of its background and support for Gaza.

The owners of a family-run boba shop in Corona say they believe their business was targeted because of their Palestinian background and outspoken support for Gaza after a man smashed his way inside with a sledgehammer.

A Palestinian American family believes its Corona boba shop was targeted because of its background and support for Gaza. The family says a man broke into the shop with a sledgehammer, causing about $4,000 in damage without taking anything. The family says investigators have provided no updates, and FOX 11 has not received a response from Corona police. The Palestinian American family says the suspect left without taking anything and is questioning why there have been no arrests.

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The owners of a family-run boba shop in Corona say they believe their business was targeted because of their Palestinian background and outspoken support for Gaza after a man smashed his way inside with a sledgehammer. Surveillance footage from the aftermath shows a Corona police officer entering the damaged business with his gun drawn. The attack happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 26 at Baba’s Boba and Mochi Donuts.

The family says the man used a sledgehammer to break the front door. The family says the suspect backed a truck onto the sidewalk outside the business, got out with a sledgehammer and began smashing the storefront. According to the owners, the man entered the shop but did not take any money or merchandise. They estimate the damage at about $4,000.

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The family says exterior surveillance cameras captured the attack. Their own cameras did not record the incident, but they say the footage from outside was provided to Corona police by the property owner. The business is run by a Palestinian American family that has been outspoken in its support for people in Gaza.

"We believe it was a hate crime," Heles said, adding that the suspect did not take any money from the business. Heles also says the family has dealt with other instances of harassment directed at employees who wear hijabs and relatives because of their Middle Eastern background.

"We’ve had many instances of people coming in here and harassing our workers who wear the hijab," Heles said. "They see my dad and our features, and they don’t like Middle Eastern ... they don’t like who we are. " The family also says the surveillance footage shows a Blue Lives Matter bumper sticker on the back of the suspect’s vehicle. They believe that detail may be relevant to why the business was targeted.

The family says they are upset that they have not received an update from investigators and have not been given a copy of the surveillance footage. Heles says the investigator told them the footage could not be released until the investigation was complete. The family says they have repeatedly tried to get an update but still do not know whether a suspect has been identified or arrested.

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"We’ve still not heard anything from Corona PD," Heles said. "Investigators, nothing. I have not received any footage that was supposed to be given to us. Nothing has been told.

Arrests have not been made.

" FOX 11 News contacted the Corona Police Department for comment on the investigation but so far no one has responded. Information came from the family that owns Baba’s Boba and Mochi Donuts, statements from family representative Yamamah Heles and surveillance footage showing the aftermath. FOX 11 contacted the Corona Police Department but had not received a response. The family’s belief that the attack was a hate crime has not been independently established.