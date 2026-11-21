Senator John Cornyn and Ted Cruz clash over a Dallas federal judge nomination, prompting President Trump to criticize Cornyn's opposition and defend the candidate T. Elliot Gaiser.

Senator John Cornyn escalated a public political feud with fellow Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday by describing Cruz as fragile, directly responding to accusations of shouting and cursing during a Senate floor confrontation. This personal dispute over a federal judicial nomination in Dallas has now drawn direct criticism from President Donald Trump, who labeled Cornyn's actions as a disservice to the country. The incident highlights the tense atmosphere within the Republican party as outgoing senators navigate their final weeks in office against a backdrop of primary defeats and shifting power dynamics.

Confrontation Details and Blue Slip Tradition

Senator John Cornyn defended his refusal to support the nomination of T. Elliot Gaiser, a senior Justice Department lawyer selected by President Trump for a lifetime appointment to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Cornyn stated that senators must retain a decisive voice in judicial appointments for their home states, a principle rooted in the Senate blue slip tradition. Under this longstanding practice, home-state senators are asked to signal their support for district court nominees, and Cornyn's refusal to return a positive blue slip has effectively blocked Gaiser's nomination from advancing through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

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The conflict intensified on Tuesday when Ted Cruz approached Cornyn on the Senate floor to discuss the nomination, urging him to reconsider his opposition to Gaiser. Cruz reported that Cornyn firmly rejected the request with repeated refusals before becoming visibly agitated. In a subsequent interview with CBS News Texas, Cruz confirmed that Cornyn was the only one shouting and cursing during the exchange, noting that reporters in the gallery witnessed the outburst. Cruz linked Cornyn's anger to his recent defeat in the Republican Senate primary, suggesting that the loss had caused significant frustration for the outgoing senator.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Senator John Cornyn responded to Cruz's allegations by posting on X, acknowledging that he is known as a noisy debater but labeling Cruz as the fragile party in the dispute. Cornyn argued that the White House failed to consult Texas officials before nominating Gaiser, a non-Texan with little connection to the state and no prior trial court experience. He emphasized that Gaiser had not undergone appropriate vetting for a lifetime judicial position, a stance he maintained despite his willingness to collaborate with the Trump administration on other matters.

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Ted Cruz reiterated his account of the confrontation on Fox News, stating that he attempted to reason with Cornyn by warning that blocking the seat could result in Democratic control over the judgeship. Cruz expressed understanding for Cornyn's election loss but pointed out that winning elections is generally more satisfying than losing. President Donald Trump weighed in on Saturday, telling Fox News that Gaiser is an outstanding candidate and that Cornyn's opposition stems from hurt feelings following his primary defeat. Trump characterized Cornyn's obstruction as a tremendous disservice to the judicial process and the nation.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Procedures

The disagreement occurs against the urgent timeline of Republicans racing to confirm judicial nominees before Democrats assume control of the Senate in January. The White House expressed confidence in meeting this goal, with an official telling Newsweek that all pending judicial nominees were expected to be confirmed within the year. President Trump noted that Gaiser had received high praise from various sources, contradicting Cornyn's claims of inadequate vetting. The nomination process remains stalled until Cornyn changes his position or the Senate rules are adjusted.

Senator John Cornyn proposed an alternative candidate, Steve Fahey, a former federal prosecutor who received high ratings from a bipartisan judicial evaluation committee. Cornyn stated that Fahey had been interviewed by White House counsel and that the administration had previously requested information about him. Despite the bitter exchange with Cruz, Cornyn reiterated his desire to work with President Trump to fill the vacant seat while the Republican majority remains in power. The outcome of this dispute will influence the composition of the federal bench in Texas and set a precedent for future state senator interactions regarding judicial nominations.