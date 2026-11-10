Cornwall Estate Heir Jordan Adlard-Rogers Found Guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm

Jordan Adlard-Rogers, who inherited a £50million Cornwall estate, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm after a pub fight and now faces possible jail.

Jordan Adlard-Rogers, 38, a former care worker who inherited a family estate valued at around £50million, has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm at Truro Crown Court after a fight at the Out Of The Blue pub in Porthleven, Cornwall. The incident on July 13, 2024, left Sebastian Winzar with a leg fractured in two places. Adlard-Rogers is now facing a potential jail sentence and is due back before the court on December 11.

The case has drawn attention because of how Adlard-Rogers came into his wealth. He used a DNA test to prove he was the son of Charles Rogers, an aristocrat who died aged 62 from an overdose in August 2018. Rogers's mother and brother had also died, which left Adlard-Rogers as the sole heir to the 1,536-acre family seat.

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How the Pub Fight Unfolded in Porthleven

Adlard-Rogers was found guilty after CCTV footage showed him approaching Sebastian Winzar on the dancefloor of the Out Of The Blue pub. The footage shows Adlard-Rogers punching Winzar, who tumbled to the ground and broke his leg. Other wedding guests can be seen rushing to help Winzar while Adlard-Rogers walks away from the commotion.

Prosecutor Zoe Kuyken told the court that Adlard-Rogers and Winzar were acquaintances and had both been drinking in the pub on the day of the offence. Kuyken said Winzar described Adlard-Rogers as aggressive from the outset and said he was shouting at him. Winzar walked away several times but felt the defendant was trying to get a reaction out of him.

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Kuyken told jurors that Adlard-Rogers repeatedly asked Winzar to go outside with him. She said that after the punch Winzar lost consciousness and does not remember falling to the floor. Kuyken described the CCTV as showing a disagreement in which Winzar moved his face towards the defendant and then stepped back, before Adlard-Rogers swung his fist with force.

Adlard-Rogers Gives His Account to Police

Adlard-Rogers denied the assault was unprovoked, and his defence centred on his claim that Winzar threatened him. He returned to the pub the following day and told police that he was assuming they would want to speak to him. He then gave a prepared statement in which he said he had punched Winzar to get him to leave him alone.

Winzar spent five days in hospital after the fight and underwent an operation on his left shin. The judge warned Adlard-Rogers that sentencing options were on the table and told him to prepare himself for immediate custody when he returns to court on December 11.

Earlier, Adlard-Rogers had said he was immersing himself in his new way of life after inheriting the National Trust estate. His account of the pub fight was presented to jurors as the defence case, while the prosecution relied on the CCTV evidence and the account given by Winzar.

The Rogers Estate and the Inheritance Dispute

The Rogers family lived on land between Helston and Porthleven for generations. In 1974 they gave the estate to the National Trust in exchange for a 1,000-year lease that allowed them to continue living there. The Penrose Estate is the property now at the centre of the inheritance story.

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Adlard-Rogers left his job as a support worker to live off the estate's proceeds. In 2019 he said he couldn't believe how his life had changed since his inheritance. He said he had known Charles Rogers could have been his father since the age of eight, and it is understood he was conceived during a one-night stand.

Adlard-Rogers said Charles Rogers had offered a DNA test when he was younger, but it did not happen. When he was 18 he asked for the test and was told to arrange it through the solicitors. He later wrote letters in his twenties without reply, then contacted power of attorney Philip Care three years before the 2019 interview. Care said Charles Rogers did not want to take the test, so Adlard-Rogers sent one final letter with a DNA test kit enclosed, and Care then phoned to say Charles Rogers was dead.

Adlard-Rogers said some family members had been obstructive. He added that he would trade anything to go back and have Charles Rogers know he was his son, and he said he planned to set up a charity to help the Porthleven and Helston communities.

Inquest Findings and What Comes Next

An inquest held in Truro heard that Charles Rogers had struggled with drug abuse and died of an overdose in his car outside his Grade II-listed farmhouse. The inquest found there were no suspicious circumstances and that Rogers overdosed on a prescription drug.

The next scheduled step in Adlard-Rogers's criminal case is his return to Truro Crown Court on December 11, when the judge has indicated that immediate custody is a possibility. Sentencing will decide whether he goes to jail for the grievous bodily harm conviction.