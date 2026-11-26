Simon Pegg says a fourth Cornetto Trilogy movie is in very early development with Edgar Wright, more than a decade after The World's End in 2013.

Simon Pegg has confirmed that a fourth film in the Cornetto Trilogy is being discussed, offering fans of the comedy series their clearest signal yet that a new installment could follow. In a recent interview, the 56-year-old actor said the project is in its early stages, while stressing that he and director Edgar Wright are actively working on the idea. The update comes more than a decade after the trilogy's last film, The World's End, was released in 2013.

Pegg did not reveal any details about the potential fourth movie, including its storyline, cast, or release timing. His comments were brief but direct, placing the project firmly at the idea stage rather than in production. For now, the only confirmed facts are that the talks are ongoing and that the creative partnership behind the original films is involved.

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Simon Pegg Confirms Early Development Talks

Simon Pegg has said the fourth Cornetto Trilogy film is in the very early stages of development, but he described the project as real rather than hypothetical. He said that he and Edgar Wright are sort of talking about it at the moment, which suggests the conversation has moved beyond casual speculation.

Pegg also said that the two collaborators have a Zoom call scheduled for the day after the interview, where they plan to flesh out something new. The interview did not specify a calendar date for that call, so the timeline remains tied to the planning stage rather than to any announced production schedule.

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Cornetto Trilogy Films Set the Creative Foundation

The Cornetto Trilogy began in 2004 with Shaun of the Dead, a horror comedy directed by Edgar Wright and co-written by Wright and Simon Pegg. Pegg plays Shaun, an ordinary man whose life takes an unexpected turn when a zombie outbreak hits London.

The second film, Hot Fuzz, was released in 2007 and shifted the trilogy from horror comedy to police action comedy. Pegg stars as Nicholas Angel, a highly skilled London police officer transferred to the quiet village of Sandford, where a series of suspicious deaths soon raises questions about the seemingly peaceful community. Nick Frost plays Danny Butterman, Angel's enthusiastic new partner.

The trilogy concluded in 2013 with The World's End, which moved the series into science fiction. Pegg stars as Gary King, a man who convinces his childhood friends to return to their hometown and complete a pub crawl they failed to finish in their youth. Their reunion takes an unexpected turn when the group discovers that something strange has happened to the town's residents.

What a Fourth Cornetto Movie Could Mean

For fans, the most immediate impact is that the Cornetto Trilogy has a possible continuation to watch for, even though no release window has been announced. Because the original three films each changed genre while keeping the same core creative team, any future installment will be closely followed by viewers who know the series well.

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The next confirmed step is the planned Zoom call between Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright, which the actor described as part of fleshing out the idea. Further updates on the story, cast, or production timeline have not been disclosed in the source material, so audiences should treat the project as an early-stage plan until official details are announced.