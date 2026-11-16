Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff announced a full review of fraternities and sororities following a lawsuit alleging a student was gang raped at the Chi Phi house in October 2024. The move comes after a faculty senate no-confidence vote and new measures to address sexual violence.

Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff announced Monday that the school will conduct a full review of its Greek life system in the coming weeks. The review will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell.

Chi Phi Lawsuit Prompts Review

The announcement follows backlash over the administration's response to a lawsuit alleging the gang rape of a student at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024. Kotlikoff said the university will implement various measures to rebuild students' confidence in the administration's ability to handle and prevent sexual violence. The lawsuit was filed by a former undergraduate student identified only as Jane Doe. She accused seven fraternity brothers of raping her at Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

Also read Cornell University Reviews Greek System Amid Sexual Assault Controversy

Jane Doe made a complaint to campus police in November 2024, three weeks after the alleged incident occurred. All seven fraternity brothers named in the civil lawsuit have denied wrongdoing and no criminal charges have been filed in the case. The university president said he is trying to rebuild confidence after a faculty senate vote of no confidence in the school's leadership.

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Kotlikoff said, Sexual violence can have no place at Cornell: not on our campus, not in our community, and not in our culture. The responsibility to keep each other safe begins with me and extends to every part of our Cornell community. He also said, I know many in our community have lost confidence in the Cornell administration's ability to prevent and respond to sexual violence.

You have raised necessary questions about what the administration is doing to keep our students safe and where we have fallen short. He said the school will seek to combat sexual assault by making improvements in safety and prevention, survivor support and accountability, and education and research. The university has hired a new victim advocate in its Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Education office. It also hired a case manager to assist survivors, with more hires underway.

New Safety Measures Announced

Incoming students will receive in-person education at orientation on sexual assault, communication, and consent. Cornell also tapped former US Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to lead an independent review of the university's ability to prevent and respond to sexual misconduct cases. That review will specifically examine how Cornell handled Jane Doe's allegations.

Kotlikoff said, I commit to making changes, based on the report of the Yates independent review, to how we investigate and adjudicate sexual misconduct and share information with survivors and the community. We will strive to provide maximum allowable transparency around misconduct process outcomes. The university will also expand options for campus social events not centered around alcohol. It will pilot a free late-night transportation program and invest in public venues for students to gather outside residential spaces.

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External Investigation Appointed

Cornell will also reevaluate its drug and alcohol policies. The announcement comes after a shocking study of records by CNN revealed that just two out of 16 Cornell students found responsible for recent sexual assaults were expelled. Half the others only had to attend extra study. New York Attorney General Letitia James this month appointed Cornell graduate and former civil rights attorney Jacqueline Kelly to investigate the case.

The appointment followed calls for James to recuse herself from the investigation. The review of Greek life will examine the relationship between the Greek system and housing and residential life at Cornell. Kotlikoff said the school's efforts are in service of our goal to cultivate a culture of care and shared responsibility to keep each other safe. The faculty senate vote of no confidence added pressure on the administration to act.

The university president said in a lengthy statement that the review will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell. The Chi Phi fraternity house incident has driven campus discontent and prompted city and state officials to demand action. The NYC Council has demanded top universities testify about fraternity sex assaults in the wake of the Cornell scandal.