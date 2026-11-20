CBS News New York examined years of official crime statistics from Cornell University and New York state, revealing a striking difference between the number of rape reports recorded by the university compared to its police department.

from a former student known as Jane Doe alleging she was gang-raped at a fraternity house in 2024 has brought new urgency to that question.

CBS News New York examined years of official crime statistics from Cornell University and New York state, revealing a striking difference between the number of rape reports recorded by the university compared to its police department. Our investigative team examined nine years of Cornell's crime reports data from two different reporting systems.

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First, under New York state law, Cornell Police must report crime stats to the state. From 2017 to 2025, state records show 24 reported rapes.

Second, we looked at Cornell's own campus crime reports, which are required under federal law. During those same years, they show 154 reported on-campus rapes. This larger number also includes rapes reported to campus officials, such as resident advisers and Title IX staff, even if the student never reports to police.

"It is not unique to Cornell. That is common across the country," said S. Daniel Carter, a campus safety expert with more than 35 years of experience. Carter helped shape the federal Clery Act, the law requiring colleges to disclose campus crime statistics.

"What's unique about the data you were able to obtain is that it provides a very clear picture," he said. According to Cornell's own campus crime reports, there were 28 reported on-campus rapes in 2023, and 23 reported on-campus rapes in 2024. In 2025, Cornell's reports show just six reported on-campus rapes. That's nearly a 74% drop in a single year.

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"Why you go from double digits to low single digits," Carter said. "Something has changed, and the campus, community, students deserve that explanation. "Cornell told us its campus crime reports published before 2026 had been removed from its website. We obtained copies through a source at the university.

The reports from 2020-2024 also revealed additional sexual assault allegations that were not included in Cornell's main campus statistics. Carter says there can be legitimate reasons for separating that information, including an unknown location or not enough information to identify the offense. But starting with its 2025 report, that information disappeared. Carter says Cornell was never required to publish it, but it's still valuable.

The university did not explain the change. Clery Act and law-enforcement statistics reflect different reporting systems, definitions, and sources of information, so the figures should not be read or interpreted as directly comparable. Cornell fulfills its state and federal reporting requirements rigorously, respects each person's choice to use the Title IX process and/or to report to law enforcement, and the university continues to use trauma-informed practices when supporting survivors of sexual assault.

Sexual assault is widely recognized as one of the most underreported violent crimes in the United States. We are committed to continue to work to ensure that everyone at Cornell feels safe and supported in reporting sexual assault"It took me a little bit of time, I will say, afterwards to decide whether I wanted to file it or not," she said.

She reported it to the university through Title IX, a federal civil rights law that requires schools to respond to sexual assault complaints. She did not report it to campus police. A Cornell spokesperson says students are informed of their police reporting options in writing and during the Title IX intake process.

"It's amazing to me how many make it to Title IX, but never make it to law enforcement," Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne said. The U.S. Department of Education told CBS News New York that Title IX is a civil and administrative framework enforced by schools and the DOE's Office for Civil Rights, and Title IX violations are investigated internally by schools, campus administrators and, in some cases, the Office for Civil Rights.

The DOE says when an incident involves both Title IX and state or federal criminal laws, investigations would be conducted separately. Osborne, who says his office was not involved in the 2024 alleged gang rape investigation, is proposing a special victims unit to handle sex assault cases for all of Tompkins County and its three colleges and universities.

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"I just really feel like maybe enough is not being done in these type of cases," he said, adding,"I don't know if victims of these crimes are hesitant to report to law enforcement ... I'm hoping a very professional special victims unit will maybe change that mindset.

" Iris Packman, a Cornell faculty senator and Tompkins County legislator, supports the sheriff's SVU proposal. "I think it's a perfect solution to a really complicated problem that we're seeing," she said. "University police departments like the Cornell Police Department are not fully independent. " "It would leverage multiple agency assets to bring in specialized resources to handle rape cases," Carter said.

Osborne says he's seeking state funding for a four-year pilot of the proposed SVU. Other police agencies would have to voluntarily participate.

"Our administration can't just be handling cases like Jane Doe's with this sense of care and urgency only when it's something that reaches national news or threatens their national reputation," she said. A spokesperson for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said they are also reviewing the sheriff's proposal.

"Governor Hochul's top priority is public safety, and she will always fight to protect all New Yorkers. The Governor will always work with local law enforcement to explore ways to strengthen protections for New Yorkers and ensure victims have the support and justice they deserve," the statement said, in part.to refer all sexual offense complaints normally handled by campus police to state police unless the person reporting requests otherwise.

We asked to see the signed agreement, but Cornell referred us back to its public statements. CBS News New York put in a public records request with Cornell to get the agreement with state police, but a public records officer at Cornell rejected the request.

"Cornell is a private institution and is not generally subject to the New York Freedom of Information Law ... The records are not subject to disclosure under FOIL and will not be provided in response to your request," their statement said, in part. Cornell says survivors can ultimately choose from four law enforcement agencies, but Carter questions whether the university has adequately explained how those options differ.

"They owe their students an explanation about what their agreement with the state police means," he said. "It is one of the, I think, least transparent, least coherent things I've ever seen in my career. " Our findings don't establish that Cornell violated any reporting requirements, but questions remain about that sharp decline in reported rapes, additional information no longer being published, and how survivors can navigate their options.