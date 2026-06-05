Cornell Students Embrace Analog Writing with Manual Typewriters to Counter AI Reliance

At Cornell University, a German instructor has her students complete assignments using vintage manual typewriters to foster deeper thinking and reduce dependence on digital tools. This analog assignment, which forbids screens, spell check, and delete functions, forces students to engage more intentionally with writing and their peers. Participants describe a slower, more focused process that highlights the distractions of modern technology. The exercise is part of a broader trend in education to adopt old-school assessment methods to safeguard against AI misuse.

Students use typewriters as part of a project at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, on March 20, 2026. The scene seems straight out of the 1950s, with students typing on manual typewriters, and the machines making a 'ding' at the end of each line.

Once per semester, Grit Matthias Phelps, a German instructor at Cornell University, instructs her students to type without online assistance. No screens, no internet dictionaries, no spell checkers, no delete key. The exercise began in the spring of 2023 when Phelps became frustrated seeing students using generative AI and online translation platforms to produce grammatically perfect assignments.

'What's the point for me to read it if it's already correct and you didn't write it? Could you do it without your computer?

' says Phelps. She wanted students to understand what writing, thinking, and classrooms were like before everything went digital. So she found old manual typewriters at thrift stores and online markets and created what her curriculum calls an 'analog' assignment. It may be premature to say typewriters are making a comeback beyond Cornell's campus.

But the resurgence is part of a national trend toward old-fashioned assessment methods like in-class pencil-and-paper exams and oral tests to avoid AI use on laptop assignments. Students arrived one recent day to find typewriters on desks, some with German keyboards and others with QWERTY.

'I was so confused. I had no idea what was going on. I'd seen typewriters in movies but they don't tell you how a typewriter works,' declared Catherine Mong, 19, a freshman in Phelps' Introduction to German course.

'I didn't know there was an entire science to using a typewriter. ' Like a rotary phone, the manual typewriter seems simple but isn't intuitive for the smartphone generation. Phelps demonstrated how to feed paper manually and how to strike keys with force but not so much that letters smear. She explained the bell that signals the end of a line and the need to manually return the carriage to start the next.

('Ah,' said one student, 'that's why it's called return').

'Everything slows down. It's like in the old days when you really did one thing at a time. And there was joy in doing it,' notes Phelps, who brings her two children, ages 7 and 9, to act as 'tech support' and ensure no one has a phone in sight. The assignment yields lessons beyond simply learning to use a typewriter, and that's precisely the point.

'I realized the difference in writing on a typewriter isn't just how you interact with the machine but how you interact with the world around you,' remarked Ratchaphon Lertdamrongwong, a sophomore computer science major, referring to having to write a critique of a German film they watched. In the absence of screens, there are no notifications to distract you while writing. Without every answer at your fingertips, he asked classmates for help, something Phelps encouraged.

'While writing the essay, I had to talk a lot more, socialize a lot more, which I guess was normal back then,' said Lertdamrongwong of the typewriter era. 'But it's dramatically different from how we interact in the classroom in modern times. People are always on a laptop, always on the phone.

' Without a delete key and no chance to fix every mistake, he paused to think more intentionally about what he wrote. 'This might sound bad but I was forced to really think about the problem on my own rather than delegating it to AI or a Google search,' he states. Most students discovered their pinkies weren't strong enough to type, so they typed slower, pecking with index fingers.

Mong, the freshman, faced the additional challenge of a recently broken wrist, forcing her to use only one hand. The perfectionist-as she describes herself-was initially frustrated by how messy her page looked with odd spaces between letters and misspellings. (Phelps told students to backspace and cross out errors with an 'x')





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