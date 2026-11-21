Two pioneering Cornell professors discuss the evolution of women's status on campus, contrasting the early days of the women's studies movement with current sexual assault allegations and a recent faculty vote of no confidence in the administration.

Cornell University finds itself at the center of a profound national conversation regarding the status of women in higher education, juxtaposing its pioneering role in establishing women's studies programs with recent allegations of sexual misconduct and institutional indifference.

More than fifty years after the university helped launch the academic field of women's studies in the United States, two prominent professors who were instrumental in its early development are voicing deep concerns about the current state of campus safety and gender equity. Their reflections are triggered by a ongoing legal battle involving a former student who alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple men at a fraternity house in late 2024.

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Faculty Senate Votes No Confidence

While the accused individuals deny any wrongdoing and no criminal charges have been filed, the incident has sparked significant internal dissent. In a decisive display of dissatisfaction, the university's Faculty Senate voted seventy-five to fifty on November sixth to express a lack of confidence in the administration's ability to properly address issues of sexual assault. This vote underscores a growing disconnect between official university narratives and the lived experiences or perceptions of the academic community regarding institutional accountability.

The historical context of this controversy provides a stark contrast to the present day. Professor Deborah Spitz, who attended Cornell during the formative years of the feminist movement, recalls an environment that felt exploitative and objectifying. She vividly remembers the tradition of the Pig Book, a directory used by fraternity members to identify and pursue female students.

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Spitz described the experience as grotesquely resembling a meat market, where women were pressured to wear large buttons displaying their names to facilitate identification by male students seeking social interactions. She actively rejected this norm by removing her button and discarding it, a small act of defiance that reflected a broader discomfort with the pervasive sexism of the era.

Early Feminist Courses and Campus Culture

Despite these challenges, Spitz credits early pioneers like psychologist Joy Osofsky with creating rigorous and innovative courses that empowered women to believe in their academic potential. Osofsky's teaching demonstrated that women could engage in disciplined reasoning and advocacy, opening doors that had previously been closed.

However, outside the classroom, the culture remained heavily influenced by traditional gender roles, parietal hours, and an unspoken competition among women for fraternity attention, dynamics that were rarely critically examined at the time. Mary Beth Norton, Cornell's first female history professor, offers a different perspective on the evolution of women's status on campus.

Joining the faculty in 1971, she was one of only two tenured women in the College of Arts and Sciences and the sole female historian among approximately thirty faculty members. Norton recalls a curriculum that systematically erased women, with courses in history and sociology taught exclusively from a male perspective, assuming men represented the entirety of human experience. The struggle to establish women's studies as a legitimate academic discipline required heated debates and significant perseverance against resistant colleagues.

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Changing Attitudes Toward Women

Today, however, Norton observes a critical shift in the agency of women on campus. She notes that while silence dominated the responses of women in the 1970s, today's students are increasingly willing and able to challenge university leadership directly. This empowerment stands in tension with the feelings of the older generation, including Spitz, who remains troubled by the perception that universities, including Cornell, do not take sexual assault seriously enough.

Cornell administration has responded to recent criticisms by highlighting their thorough investigation of the 2024 allegations, which resulted in disciplinary actions such as expulsions and suspensions, as well as their ongoing commitment to prevention programs and campus safety initiatives. Nevertheless, the debate continues, revealing enduring tensions between institutional history, modern expectations, and the ongoing quest for true equity and safety.