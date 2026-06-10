Corlys Velaryon Spin-Off Still a Possibility Despite No Official HBO Green Light, Says Steve Toussaint

Steve Toussaint, who portrays Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon, has provided an update on the potential animated spin-off. The actor says the project is still under consideration by HBO and was recently discussed with George R.R. Martin, though no formal series order has been given.

Steve Toussaint , known for his role as Corlys Velaryon in HBO 's House of the Dragon, has shared an update on the long-discussed spin-off centered on his character.

The actor indicated that development is still ongoing and shared new details about the format. However, as of now, the project has not received official green light from HBO. Toussaint revealed that the proposed prequel remains a possibility despite years without an official series order. In an interview while promoting House of the Dragon Season 3, Toussaint explained that discussions about the project began several years ago during production on the first season of the HBO prequel.

Recalling those early conversations, he said, "I'm afraid I don't. I mean, initially, when it was mooted, when we were shooting season 1, it was mooted, and I was like, 'Oh my God, that'd be great.

' And then I thought, 'I can't play 21 again. Oh s***, it's too late.

' And then George said to me, 'Oh no, it'll be animated. ' And I was like, 'Okay, great. '" He went on to explain that he has not received any detailed production updates since then.

However, after recently meeting with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, he came away with the impression that the project remains under consideration. Toussaint explained, "But that's the last I heard. I saw George just a few weeks ago, and as far as I'm aware, it's ongoing.

I don't know what stage they're at with it, but it's still a possibility. But other than that, I don't know.

" Although the project remains without official approval, Toussaint's comments indicate that HBO has not formally abandoned the spin-off. For now, the actor's next appearance as Corlys will come in House of the Dragon Season 3. The new season premieres on June 21





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

House Of The Dragon Corlys Velaryon Spin-Off HBO Animated Series George R.R. Martin Steve Toussaint Prequel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Contagion Returns to Top of Streaming Charts on HBO Max in 2026Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion has climbed to the number one spot on HBO Max's Top 10 Movies chart, outperforming recent releases. The film's renewed popularity highlights its prescient portrayal of a global outbreak.

Read more »

A sublime Nicola Walker elevates Hulu's so-so Alice And SteveA sublime Nicola Walker elevates Hulu's so-so Alice And Steve

Read more »

Sea Snake Animated Spinoff Still Possible, Says Steve ToussaintSteve Toussaint provides an update on the potential Sea Snake animated prequel series, expressing interest in exploring Corlys Velaryon's romance with Rhaenys Targaryen.

Read more »

HBO Expanding Game of Thrones Universe with Animated Corlys Velaryon SpinoffHBO continues to expand its Game of Thrones universe with several spinoffs in development, including an animated series centered on Corlys Velaryon. The show, which would focus on the Sea Snake's famous voyages, is still in development with no clear timeline. Other projects like a Nymeria series and a Dunk and Egg adaptation are also in the works, while a live-action film featuring three dragons is planned for the big screen.

Read more »