Lord Corlys Velaryon joins Game of Thrones: Dragonfire as a new Commander. This strategic update arrives ahead of House of the Dragon Season 4, set for 2028.

Lord Corlys Velaryon is officially joining Game of Thrones: Dragonfire as one of the new Commanders in the mobile strategy game. This announcement brings the Sea Snake from House of the Dragon into the digital battlefield, allowing players to utilize his legendary naval and strategic expertise. The move coincides with the anticipation building toward the final season of the hit television series, which is scheduled to return in 2028.

Unlocking The Sea Snake In Dragonfire

Players can unlock Lord Corlys Velaryon through Daily Login Events during the Heirs of the Dragon campaign. This initial method of acquisition was detailed in an official announcement dated November 12. After completing your first reign within the game, the Alliance Market serves as a secondary venue to obtain the character. This structured release ensures that dedicated fans of the Velaryon house can integrate the Sea Snake into their armies efficiently.

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Strategic Mechanics And Dragon Traits

Corlys Velaryon specializes in calculated strategy and endurance, mirroring his role in the source material. He functions most effectively when paired with dragons possessing the Cunning or Relentless traits. These combinations allow him to disrupt enemy attacks while simultaneously buffing his own military forces. His abilities include applying Vulnerable stacks to three enemy dragons at the start of the first round, a move that becomes more potent when paired with a Relentless ally.

Commander System And Upgrade Progression

The introduction of Corlys is part of a new Commander system in Dragonfire, which features iconic Westerosi characters from House of the Dragon. Commanders occupy a dedicated seat within an army and provide unique Talents to strengthen allies or weaken opponents. These characters can be upgraded using special resources, with their progression carrying over between different reigns in the game. This mechanic ensures that investment in the Sea Snake yields long-term benefits for the player.

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Recommended Dragons And Team Composition

Official strategies recommend pairing Corlys with specific dragons to maximize his tactical output. Players are advised to use Crimson, Feskar, Zivern, and Arulix for their Cunning traits. For the Relentless trait, the recommended roster includes Meleys, Kalspire, Starshower, Arrax, and Solstryker. His Blockade ability reduces incoming Physical and Tactical damage for allied dragons, while Driftmark's Snare weakens a single enemy dragon when it deals damage.

Context For The Final Season And Game

This update arrives as House of the Dragon prepares for its epic conclusion. The television series, which began as a prequel to Game of Thrones, will wrap up the Dance of the Dragons civil war between rival House Targaryen factions in 2028. The new gameplay elements allow fans to engage with House Velaryon's influence even before the final season airs. The game, developed by Warner Bros. Interactive and published by Warner Bros. International Enterprises, was released on June 2, 2026.