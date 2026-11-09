Corgi goes rogue during Panthers-Broncos halftime race, jukes security in hilarious viral video

A runaway corgi stole the show during the Panthers-Broncos halftime race, juking security guards and breaking tackles in a hilarious viral moment.

Forget anybody on the Carolina Panthers or Denver Broncos. The most electrifying player on the field on Sunday had four legs, a Carolina blue sweater and absolutely nobody could tackle him. decided the competition wasn’t worth his time and instead turned the field into his personal playground, leaving security guards grasping at air and thousands of fans howling with laughter.

The pint-sized speedster juked, zigzagged and slipped through roughly half a dozen would-be tacklers, making the security staff look like a defense that had forgotten how to wrap up. At one point, the runaway corgi appeared destined for the end zone before a handful of handlers finally corralled him near the 40-yard line. The hilarious video even made the NFL Red Zone channel.

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Carolina Panthers Cheerleaders pet a corgi before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2022.

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“I like Milo. Milo’s the man. Adorable,” one player said, praising the dog’s athletic build while joking that some competitors had “big butts” that might slow them down.

Meanwhile, the actual football game featured plenty of action, with Carolina’s Darren Waller and Chuba Hubbard making contributions and Denver’s Courtland Sutton finding the end zone. But none could compete with the four-legged escape artist who briefly transformed an NFL stadium into a dog park.