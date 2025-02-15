Corey Heim Wins Fresh From Florida 250 After Parker Kligerman Disqualified

Corey Heim's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory at the Fresh From Florida 250 was tainted by Parker Kligerman's disqualification due to a technical violation. This race saw post-race scrutiny resulting in Heim's unlikely win.

Parker Kligerman appeared to secure his fourth career victory at the Fresh From Florida 250 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series . However, the elation of his apparent win was swiftly extinguished when post-race inspections revealed a technical infraction with his No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.The violation involved the rear of Kligerman's truck being too low on both sides, a rule infringement that resulted in his disqualification.

This allowed Corey Heim to be officially declared the winner. Heim notched his 12th career victory in the series, achieving the feat in just his 65th start. Despite the circumstances, Heim acknowledged the bittersweet nature of his victory.During a post-race press conference, he shared, 'It's my first time having this kind of scenario happening, either way. Certainly glad to be on the right side of it.' He added, 'It sucks for Parker and those guys. They seemed like they obviously put themselves in position at the right time to win the race, but, obviously there's another level to it after the race.' Heim further commented, 'It's certainly not as thrilling as winning the race on the racetrack, but I don't know. I've been on the wrong side of it several times in my Late Model career, but its cool to kind of get a big win like that, I guess.'The race's conclusion was a flurry of activity. Kligerman initially took the lead on the final lap after Ben Rhodes experienced a setback due to a bump draft from Layne Riggs. The ensuing chaos involved several drivers, including Tanner Gray and rookie Gio Ruggiero. Ruggiero emerged as the runner-up in the final standings following Kligerman's disqualification. Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, secured third place, with Grant Enfinger and Justin Haley rounding out the top five finishers





NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 Corey Heim Parker Kligerman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

