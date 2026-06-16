Corey Feldman Rushed to Hospital After Medical Emergency on Flight

Former child star Corey Feldman has been rushed to the hospital after a harrowing medical emergency on a flight bound for Los Angeles. Feldman had been feeling very sick on the flight and was checked out by a doctor on board. The physicians believe the issue may be pancreatitis or gallstones.

Former child star Corey Feldman has been rushed to the hospital after a harrowing medical emergency on a flight bound for Los Angeles. The 54-year-old actor was arriving back home from Chicago on Monday afternoon when paramedics met him at the gate.

Feldman had been feeling very sick on the flight and was checked out by a doctor on board. The physicians believe the issue may be pancreatitis or gallstones. Feldman had a busy weekend as he reunited with his co-stars from the 1986 classic coming of age film Stand by Me, including Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton. The trio participated in special Stand By Me Live events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie.

Feldman broke his silence on being excluded from the emotional Rob Reiner tribute at the 98th Annual Academy Awards in March. Many were shocked when his Stand by Me co-stars O'Connell and Wheaton were invited to take part in the tribute on stage during the ceremony - but the invite was not extended to Feldman. Feldman expressed that 'it is what it is' before admitting that 'it felt a little bit like a family reunion I wasn't invited to.

' But the star added that 'we're not going to use this time to go into my feeling about that. Instead I just want to say that I'm with the rest of us, we're all very destroyed that things went down the way they did, losing Rob when we all thought he'd be joining us at some point for this tour and it's a tragedy.

' Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were tragically killed inside their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025. Feldman had been 'devastated' that he wasn't included in the tribute, with the Goonies star allegedly viewing it as a huge 'slap in the face.

' Feldman had a busy weekend as he reunited with his co-stars from the 1986 classic coming of age film Stand by Me, including Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton. The trio participated in special Stand By Me Live events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie. Feldman had a busy weekend as he reunited with his co-stars from the 1986 classic coming of age film Stand by Me, including Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton.

The trio participated in special Stand By Me Live events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie





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Corey Feldman Medical Emergency Flight Hospital Pancreatitis Gallstones Stand By Me Rob Reiner Tribute Oscars

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