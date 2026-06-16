Corey Feldman hospitalized after suffering mid-flight medical emergency

Paramedics met the actor at the gate in Los Angeles when he landed from Chicago Monday afternoon, TMZ reports.

The “Goonies” star was rushed to the hospital after his flight from Chicago to Los Angeles landed at LAX Monday afternoon, A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to the outlet it responded to the airport to assist a 54-year-old male, who was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A source close to Feldman told TMZ the ’80s teen star was feeling sick on the flight and was checked out by a fellow passenger who is a doctor. The outlet said they’re told doctors believe Feldman may be experiencing pancreatitis, the inflammation of the pancreas, or gallstones.

Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, while gallstones are hardened deposits of digestive fluid that accumulates in your gallbladder, which can cause sudden and intense pain if they become obstructive, He, along with co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton, attended “Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later” at The Chicago Theatre Sunday night. Late Sunday night, Feldman shared a carousel of photos and videos to Instagram of him driving to Chicago for the event — stopping by Michael Jackson’s childhood home in Gary, Indiana, on the way — and of the event itself.

He noted that the impromptu visit to Jackson’s house happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the King of Pop’s death. Jackson died at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack caused by a drug overdose on June 25, 2009.





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