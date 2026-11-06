Core Ethical Values for College Students

Living by your values isn’t just good ethics, it’s good for mental health. Here are core values college students can use to prioritize community and personal wellness.

Acting with integrity gives us meaning and purpose, which supports mental and physical health.

“We all do better when we all do better,” according to Paul Wellstone, one of my college professors and a former U.S. senator. These are times of uncertainty, volatility, lack of standards in our leaders, and national strife—just to name a few. Having an internal ethical compass can only help college students, the campus community, and our society as a whole.

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Besides being beneficial for the people around us, living in alignment with our chosen values is good for our mental health in many ways. Acting with integrity gives usOffered here is an introductory list of college student ethical values that borrows from commonly-held ethical systems from a variety of sources and professions. These are aspirational ideals, meant as ethical considerations students may take to enhance their own ethical code.

Being committed to doing what's right and staying consistent with your moral principles, even when no one is watching, is the core of integrity. It takes courage to choose what might be an unpopular or difficult position. Nearly every ethical code includes this. Honesty is telling the truth as we believe it to be, without trying toThe minimum requirement for care is to do no harm, but we can elevate that to acting to relieve the pain of others.

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Care also involves treating ourselves with the same physical, mental, and psychological compassion. Both in person and online, respect is about valuing the inherent worth and dignity of others and treating them with basic human decency. This follows the near-universal principle of the Golden Rule or the Platinum Rule .

Accountability starts by being willing to be held accountable for mistakes and being willing to fix them instead of blaming others. Humility is recognizing that we still have a lot to learn, we might not always be right, and that we are willing and open to learning new things.

I believe that the overall wellness of college students—for whom it is developmentally appropriate to be in the process of building their identities—can benefit from having a road map that influences how they treat others and navigate ethical dilemmas in their personal and professional lives. It takes some practice to bring ethical reflection toBoreham ID, Schutte NS. The relationship between purpose in life and depression and anxiety: A meta-analysis. J Clin Psychol. 2023 Dec;79:2736-2767.

Novak, L., Malinakova, K., Mikoska, P., van Dijk, J. P., & Tavel, P. . Neural correlates of compassion: An integrative systematic review. International Journal of Psychophysiology, 172, 46–59. How to Build Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

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Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.