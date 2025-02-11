Coral Resilience: Adapting to a Warming World

This article explores the remarkable ways corals are adapting to the increasing threat of ocean warming. It highlights scientific discoveries about how corals switch algal symbionts, utilize ventilation systems, and modify their metabolisms to withstand heat stress. The article emphasizes the importance of understanding these adaptations for effective coral conservation strategies.

Deep beneath the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean lies a dazzling landscape of undulating coral reefs colored by photosynthetic algae, from which corals get their energy. But in the early 1980s an aquatic heat wave caused by the El Niño climate phenomenon led to a record-breaking event, turning more than 90 percent of these corals a pale, lifeless white. The algae—which had thrived inside their coral hosts for millions of years—could no longer bear to live within them.

Strong El Niño events warmed up the same Pacific waters in the late 1990s and again in 2015–2016, but scientists noticed that these heat waves didn’t affect the reefs as badly as the first. Diving after the latest event, University of Miami marine biologist Ana Palacio saw that some of the corals seemed to be resisting or recovering from the bleaching. Maybe, Palacio thought, they’ve found a way to adapt. Many adult corals are tethered to the reefs they build. Swimming to cooler waters is not an option, making them particularly vulnerable to the changing climate. But corals are also resilient, and scientists are discovering how they adapt. Some corals switch out their algal tenants for more heat-resistant species. Others can use rows of tiny hairs on their bodies to “fan” away excess harmful oxygen released by stressed-out algae. And certain baby corals modify their own metabolisms to withstand the warming waters. Scientists hope to use such natural adaptations in the race to preserve these crucial ecosystem anchors. When Palacio and her team examined coral reefs after the 2015–2016 heat wave, they found that particular corals called -the main reef-building coral species in the eastern tropical Pacific—seemed to have expelled the algae that usually reside within them and taken in other species that were more tolerant to the heat. “They start changing their community as the water becomes warmer and warmer, and they associate more and more with this thermotolerant algal symbiont called, meaning “rough” or “tough.” Most symbiotic algae produce toxic levels of oxygen under heat stress, forcing the corals to evict them. ButYet the corals don’t always rely on their algal guests to avoid excessive oxygen, researchers have found; sometimes they can take matters into their own “hands.” Rows of cilia—tiny, hairlike projections—can act like corals’ own personal ventilation system by fanning excess oxygen toward spots that lack it. In 2022 marine biologists Cesar O. Pacherres and Soeren Ahmerkamp, then at the University of Bremen in Germany, showed that these fast-beating cilia create microscopic whirlpools in the water,and preventing it from harmfully accumulating in any one spot. All corals have this ventilation system, but how much they use it can vary between species. The scientists now plan to test if and how some vulnerable corals—such as those in the Great Barrier Reef—beat their cilia faster in response to higher temperatures. And corals aren’t always stuck in place; their larvae float freely through the ocean before settling, which offers crucial opportunities for a species to shift to more hospitable waters or spread its heat-tolerant genes. That’s why Ariana Huffmyer, a marine biologist at the University of Washington, is particularly interested in how baby corals adapt to higher temperatures. She and researchers at the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology recently showed that coral larvae, if exposed to warm water for as little as three days in the laboratory, could develop heat tolerance. Corals typically provide a small amount of nitrogen to their resident algae, and in return they get carbon, which they use as an energy source. “To maintain own survival and give the nutrients required to the host, there’s a really intricate, delicate and very complex nutritional relationship between the two,” Huffmyer says. Under stress, corals produce too much nitrogen. This excess causes the algae to go into hyperdrive and divide a lot more—hoarding the carbon and keeping it from their hosts. Huffmyer discovered that baby corals exposed to short periods of heat stress learn to keep the excess nitrogen to themselves and don’t overshare with the algae, maintaining a stable symbiosis. Pacherres cautions that such adaptations can protect an organism only to some extent. “They have the tools to withstand certain things, but past that limit there’s not enough they can do. For example, if it’s hot, we can sweat to alleviate the heat. But if it gets too hot, we die,” he says. “At one point sweating is not enough.” But whatever heat-beating tools corals do have can help scientists develop protection strategies. Baby corals that can withstand stress are especially important for conservation efforts because they can adapt and survive in new locales.





sciam / 🏆 300. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Environment CORAL REEFS CLIMATE CHANGE OCEAN WARMING ADAPTATION CONSERVATION MARINE BIOLOGY ALGAL SYMBIOSIS CILIARY VENTILATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Great Barrier Reef Suffers Mass Coral Bleaching and MortalityA new study reveals alarming levels of coral bleaching and death in a region of the Great Barrier Reef, highlighting the urgent threat of climate change to this vital ecosystem. Over 80% of coral colonies near One Tree Island were bleached by April 2024, with over 44% dying by July. Some species experienced mortality rates as high as 95%. The researchers stress the need for immediate action to protect coral reefs from bleaching and combat global warming.

Read more »

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets an Ocean Mode to Help Coral Reef RestorationSamsung is combining its technological prowess with a commitment to environmental sustainability by introducing a new Ocean Mode for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, designed to assist coral reef restoration activists and researchers. The mode enhances underwater image capture, addressing challenges like motion blur and color distortion, leading to more accurate data collection for analyzing coral reef health and growth.

Read more »

Restoring Coral Reefs Can Save Millions in Flood Damage, Study FindsA new study by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reveals that investing in natural infrastructure by restoring coral reefs in Florida and Puerto Rico can save millions of dollars annually by mitigating coastal flooding. Coral reefs act as natural barriers, absorbing wave energy and reducing the impact of storms on shorelines. The study estimates that restoring these reefs could protect nearly 3,000 people and prevent over $391 million in property damage and economic loss each year.

Read more »

Mushroom Coral 'Walks' Towards Blue LightA new study reveals that the free-living mushroom coral, Cycloseris cyclolites, actively 'walks' towards blue light waves in a manner similar to jellyfish. While most corals are sessile, C. cyclolites becomes mobile as it matures, migrating to deeper, calmer waters with lower wave energy and reduced competition for resources. The corals exhibit a positive phototactic response, moving towards blue light and away from white light. This discovery suggests that free-living corals may have more complex body functions than previously thought.

Read more »

Great Barrier Reef Marine Reserves Boost Coral Trout FisheriesA new study reveals that the Great Barrier Reef's network of marine reserves is not only crucial for biodiversity conservation but also significantly boosts local coral trout fisheries.

Read more »

Innovators Develop Underwater Light to Combat Coral Reef DeclineScientists have created a groundbreaking underwater light device, called UZELA, that attracts zooplankton to enhance coral feeding and resilience. This innovative technology holds promise for mitigating the devastating effects of climate change on coral reefs.

Read more »