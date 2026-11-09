Coral Read Sues Dennis Read for Half of £6m Surrey Mansion

Coral Read claims half of Dennis Read's £6m property based on promises made over decades. The High Court case involves allegations of coercive control and disputes over a £876,000 loan.

Coral Read has initiated legal proceedings at the High Court in London seeking a 50% share of a £6 million mansion in Surrey, owned by her former partner, Dennis Read. The 88-year-old millionaire and demolition industry figure is facing a complex lawsuit from Ms Read, who asserts that Mr Read promised to support her for life and grant her ownership of the property known as Woodlands House.

The litigation involves multiple financial and personal claims, with Ms Read also seeking £215,000 in personal injury damages. She alleges that she endured years of abuse and coercive control during their relationship, a narrative that Mr Read firmly denies. In response, Mr Read is counter-suing to recover an £876,000 loan he claims he provided to Ms Read to help their son pay off mortgages on his own properties.

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The Origin of The Relationship And Promises

Coral Read and Dennis Read met in late 1974 or early 1975 after both had ended previous relationships. At the time, Mr Read was 37 years old and Ms Read was 23. Following Mr Read's persistent suggestions, Ms Read moved into Woodlands House near Cobham in December 1975. Although the couple never legally married, Ms Read changed her surname to Read and began presenting themselves as a married couple to the public.

According to testimony provided by Ms Read's barrister, Noah Gifford, Mr Read purchased engagement and wedding rings for her and stated they would marry one day. Gifford told the High Court judge, Ms Justice Obi, that Mr Read repeatedly assured Ms Read that he would look after her forever and that she never needed to worry about finances. The barrister emphasized that Mr Read explicitly told Ms Read, the house is yours, a statement that forms the basis of her current legal claim to the property.

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Property Contributions And Constructive Trust Claims

Ms Read is asserting that she is the equal beneficial owner of Woodlands House through a common intention constructive trust and the doctrine of proprietary estoppel. Her legal team argues that she relied on Mr Read's repeated promises to her detriment by abandoning her career as a typist and dedicating her life to managing and improving the estate. The property was extensively renovated over decades into a five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence featuring indoor and outdoor pools and numerous outbuildings.

Ms Read claims she used her limited personal funds, including money from a £5,000 premium bond win in the 1970s, to contribute to the home's improvements. She further alleges that while a flat in her name was purchased with those funds, Mr Read retained all rental income for decades. Ms Read contends this rental income was used to fund the extensive extensions and renovations at Woodlands House, thereby substantially discharging the mortgage and adding value to the property in her name.

Allegations Of Abuse And Counter Claims

Beyond the property dispute, the court case involves serious allegations regarding the nature of the couple's long-term relationship. Ms Read's barrister accused Mr Read of subjecting her to physical and verbal abuse for decades, labeling the behavior as coercive control. Ms Read has vehemently denied signing any loan agreement for the £876,000 sum Mr Read is seeking to recover, describing the document as unenforceable and asserting that the cash was intended as a gift for their son rather than a debt to be repaid.

The High Court proceedings highlight the stark contrast between the public image of the couple as husband and wife and the private legal battle unfolding now. The case requires the judge to determine the validity of the promises made over 45 years, the true nature of the financial contributions made by both parties, and the veracity of the abuse allegations. The outcome will establish legal precedents for beneficial ownership in long-term non-marital relationships where significant property assets are involved.