Coral Read Claims Half of Dennis Read's £6million Surrey Mansion in High Court

Coral Read is seeking half the value of Dennis Read's £6million Surrey mansion, while the former couple sue each other at the High Court in London.

Coral Read, who was 23 when she began a relationship with demolition boss Dennis Read in the mid Seventies, is demanding half the value of his £6million Woodlands House in Surrey. The dispute is being heard at the High Court in London, where the former couple are now suing each other over the property near Cobham. Mr Read is 88 years old.

Ms Read is also suing for £215,000 in personal injury damages, insisting she was subjected to years of 'abuse' and 'coercive control'. Mr Read denies those allegations. In his own claim, Mr Read is seeking the return of an £876,000 loan he says he made to Ms Read so their son could pay off mortgages on his property.

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How the Woodlands House Claim Is Argued

Ms Read says she is the equal beneficial owner of Woodlands House, even though the property is in Mr Read's sole name. She relies on a common intention constructive trust and the doctrine of proprietary estoppel, according to her barrister, Noah Gifford.

Mr Gifford told Ms Justice Obi that Dennis and Coral met in late 1974 or early 1975, after the collapse of their previous relationships. He said Coral moved into Woodlands in December 1975 following Dennis's constant suggestion, and that the couple went on to live as husband and wife, with Coral changing her surname.

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The barrister said Mr Read had purchased Ms Read's engagement and wedding rings and had said they would be married 'one day'. Mr Gifford argued that Mr Read repeatedly promised she would 'never need worry' and that 'the house is yours', and that she had given up thoughts of returning to her career as a typist.

Mr Gifford also said Woodlands House was repeatedly renovated and extended into a large five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with an indoor and outdoor pool and many outbuildings. He said Ms Read managed the renovations over the decades and used what little money she had for the improvements.

Competing Claims Over the £876,000 Loan

Ms Read has vehemently denied signing a loan agreement and says the agreement is unenforceable. She maintains that the £876,000 was in fact a gift for their son, which directly contradicts Mr Read's account that he lent the money so the son could clear mortgages on his property.

Mr Gifford told the court that a £5,000 premium bond win by Ms Read in the 1970s was used to buy a flat in her name. He said Mr Read took all rental income from that flat over the course of decades, and that those funds contributed to the mortgage discharge and the extensive works on the family home.

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The barrister went on to accuse Mr Read of years of 'abuse' and 'coercive control' during the relationship. He further alleged that Mr Read had 'physically and verbally abuse' Ms Read for 'decades'. Mr Read denies the abuse and coercive control allegations.

What the High Court Case Could Decide

The High Court case will determine whether Ms Read can claim a share of the £6million Woodlands House and whether the £876,000 loan agreement is enforceable. Both outcomes would directly shape who controls the Surrey property and what the former partners owe each other.

The case is being heard by Ms Justice Obi in London, and six years have passed since the couple's split. The court must weigh Ms Read's claims of promises, shared living and unpaid work against Mr Read's counter claims over the loan and the rental income. No ruling has been reported in the source material.