Three USC marching band members were arrested by police hours before the Trojans faced the UCLA Bruins in their rivalry football game.

The arrests came after USC President Beong-Soo Kim said the Trojan Marching Band will not take the field during pre-game and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

UCLA’s iconic Royce Hall was marred with graffiti and other buildings were also vandalized with paint and graffiti, according to someone with knowledge of the situation. USC President Beong-Soo Kim announced Wednesday that the Trojan Marching Band will not perform on the field at Saturday’s game against UCLA. Ty Dieffenbach #14 congratulates Semaj Morgan #4 of the UCLA Bruins after a touchdown against Illinois on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif.

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“This conduct runs contrary to USC’s values and is unacceptable,” Kim wrote in his letter. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and an investigation is underway. Appropriate interim actions will be or have already been taken, and any student ultimately found responsible will be subject to discipline under university policy. USC has not said how it determined its marching band member took part in the incident or if more than three were involved.