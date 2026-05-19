Cops Search for Two Teenage Gunmen After Mosque Shooting

Officers with the city's police department responded to the Islamic Center of San Diego after shots rang out on Monday and found the suspects dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Distressing police audio has revealed what happened on the ground as cops descended on the San Diego mosque shooting that left three people dead. Officers with the city's police department responded to the Islamic Center of San Diego after shots rang out on Monday.

Amongst the chaos, police searched for the two teenage gunman while also pulling victims away from the scene to be given life saving measures, radio chatter revealed. The hunt for the two suspects then played out over the airwaves as officers tried to pinpoint their exact location. Panicked parents arrived at the scene to retrieve their children after two teenage gunmen opened fire and a security guard named Amin Abdullah was killed.

Police Chief Wahl said that Amin and his actions helped prevent an even deadlier attack. The place of worship is also home to the Al Rashid school. Kids in kindergarten through third grade attend the school





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San Diego Mosque Shooting Officers Cops Islamic Center Of San Diego Teenage Gunman Gunshots Camo Fatigue BWM X1 SUV Hate Rhetoric Heroic Actions

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