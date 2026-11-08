Cops rush woman to hospital in police vehicle after she is shot in Brooklyn

Authorities say charges are pending against a man after he shot a woman in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

According to police sources, a man and a 60-year-old woman had gotten into a dispute outside of an apartment building located at 211 East 52nd St. in East Flatbush at around 9:30 p.m. when the male suspect brandished a firearm and opened fire.received a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot.

When they raced to the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. Officers bundled her into their police vehicle and rushed her to Kings County Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

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Meanwhile, the suspected gunman was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, law enforcement sources said. Police did not provide details regarding the nature of the dispute.

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Meanwhile, according to the latest NYPD data, shooting incidents in the 67th Precinct have decreased more than 57% year-to-date compared to 2025. Major crime, including murder, robbery, felony assault and burglary, in the precinct has also dropped over 12% during the same time period. Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

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