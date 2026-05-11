New Jersey investigators return to home of Brooke Hanlon months after husband's 911 call in murder case

Law enforcement returned to the Chester home of Brooke Hanlon, a mother found stabbed to death in June, as investigators continue to probe the homicide case involving her husband Conor Hanlon.

Investigators were seen at the property on Pottersville Road in Chester, New Jersey, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, carrying brown evidence bags. That activity followed a significant swarm of police presence on Wednesday, November 4, when neighbors reported at least 15 law-enforcement vehicles to the residence.

The vehicles remained at the scene until around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, marking the first major police return to the location since Brooke Hanlon was found dead. Hanlon, a mother, was fatally stabbed at her home on June 6. The home is located approximately 40 miles west of New York City. She leaves behind a one-year-old daughter, whom she and her husband Conor Hanlon recently welcomed.

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Conor Hanlon Speaks With Police Officers

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey ruled her death a homicide caused by sharp force injuries. An autopsy report confirmed what prosecutors released publicly in June regarding the nature of the fatal wounds. Neighbors told Fox News Digital that Conor Hanlon was seen speaking with police officers on Wednesday afternoon. He has consistently denied any involvement in his wife's death throughout the ongoing investigation.

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No arrests have been made in the case as of the latest updates provided to reporters. The prosecutor's office stated it has no new updates regarding the investigation into Hanlon's death. According to a 911 call obtained by Fox News Digital, Conor Hanlon was the first person to discover Brooke unresponsive. During the emergency call, he told the operator that there was a laceration on his wife's body.

The operator guided him through how to perform CPR while he was still on the line with dispatchers. Conor Hanlon is heard saying on the recording, "I just found my wife... CPR, I need CPR instructions.

Authorities Determine Homicide Investigation Status

" Despite the initial discovery, Brooke Hanlon could not be revived, and authorities later determined her death was a homicide. Officials have not yet disclosed whether a murder weapon was found at the scene during the initial search. In a previous statement to Fox News Digital, Brooke Hanlon's family expressed their trust in the handling of the case. They said they have full and unwavering confidence in the investigative efforts of local law enforcement.

Before the recent police activity, neighbors noted that Conor Hanlon has frequently returned to his home and spends nights there. Prior to moving back into the Chester residence full-time, he had been dividing his time between New Jersey and Boston. The Boston area is where Conor Hanlon's family is originally from, according to local residents. The case remains shrouded in secrecy from the public eye, with limited information released by authorities.

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One detective involved in the case previously described the behind-closed-doors details as unique and unprecedented. Investigators continue to gather evidence and review the timeline of events leading up to the tragedy. The return of law enforcement to the site suggests ongoing efforts to link forensic evidence to the suspect. Homicide detectives have not released specific details about the brown bags carried by officers on Thursday.

Such bags are commonly used to transport physical evidence from crime scenes for further laboratory analysis. The community in Chester has remained tight-lipped about the incident, respecting the family's privacy. Brooke Hanlon was known in the community as a dedicated mother and active member of local networks. The investigation is still in its active phase, with no charges filed against Conor Hanlon to date.

No Charges Filed Against Husband Suspect

Authorities have not indicated when they might proceed with potential charges or an indictment. The case highlights the complexities of domestic homicide investigations where a spouse is the primary person of interest. Neighbors continue to watch the situation unfold with a mix of concern and confusion. Legal experts suggest that the passage of time does not diminish the need for thorough forensic review.

The prosecution's office maintains that they are following all standard procedures for a homicide inquiry. There is no timeline provided for when the investigation might conclude or move to the next legal stage.