Cops halt planned 'teen takeover' as officials brace for a summer surge in chaos and arrests: police chief

St. Augustine Beach police thwarted a teen takeover using electronic monitoring, marking a growing law enforcement effort against viral events in Florida.

Last surviving 'Rosie the Riveters' honored by WWII Museum on D-Day Anniversary: 'We can do it'Girl known as 'Chelsea Jane Doe' ID'd 26 years after mutilated body found hundreds of miles from home stateAuburn student Weston Higginbotham found dead in Japan after weeklong search, mom confirmsNational Park Service ranger dies after falling into crevasse on Mount McKinley during climbing patrolWATCH: Mackenzie Shirilla’s father calls her ‘a dumb 18-year-old’ while berating police in bodycam video Sex offender busted on Roblox mid-call with child as Louisiana declares war on online predators targeting kids OJ Simpson-era attorney sees familiar warning signs as Karmelo Anthony case fuels clash over race and justice Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Pride flags removed, DEI back under fire, TV host's Cali criticismWashington teacher charged with incest after allegedly having sex with two teenage boys she adoptedTwo men shot at Trump's Butler rally sue federal government over Secret Service 'preventable failures' Karmelo Anthony witness testifies students repeatedly asked accused killer to leave tent before track stabbing'Talk of the Town': Voters asked about Democratic politicians’ controversial pastsLara Trump: We know Democrats to be in denial about most thingsTeen takeovers turn violent across the USpolice department is taking a victory lap after thwarting an unsanctioned"teen takeover," marking the latest move from law enforcement working to combat the viral events sweeping the nation. shut down an unsanctioned event scheduled for Thursday at a local pier after they used electronic monitoring to identify the plan before it dissolved into chaos.

"We’re a beach town, so we’ve always had spring break crowds that show up – but nothing that’s been organized like this with the sole intent of just causing disruption," St. Augustine Beach Police Chief Daniel Carswell told Fox News Digital. Authorities with the St. Augustine Beach Police Department shut down an unsanctioned teen takeover planned for the local pier in St. Augustine, Fla. , on June 4, 2026.

"Pull up. Turn Up. Take over," the flyer reads, with a large"Canceled" banner plastered across the post on social media. According to Carswell, the department is working alongside neighboring law enforcement agencies to leverage an electronic monitoring system designed to flag planned events before they take place.

"We work together great, especially with the Sheriff’s Office," Carswell said. "They have what’s called aSPRING BREAK HOT SPOT DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY, CURFEW AFTER ROWDY TAKEOVERS SPARK MASS ARRESTS The planned teen takeover was scheduled to take place on the St. Augustine Beach pier on Thursday, June 4, 2026, according to authorities. In the days leading up to Thursday’s planned takeover, Carswell said ARTIC flagged the event to authorities, providing enough time to shut it down.

"They search the internet, they’re searching constantly for threats to our community and threats to the public," Carswell said. "They came across this and sent it to us. Which was fortunate for us, because we had time to act.

" In the days leading up to the unsanctioned event, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department used social media to spread the word that the viral takeover had been canceled. CHAOTIC TEEN BRAWL GOES VIRAL AFTER TEEN TERROR PROMPTS US ATTORNEY PIRRO'S PLAN TO PROSECUTE PARENTS "All we can do is what we did, which was putting it out there that this is not a sanctioned event.

If you come with the intention of causing chaos or causing disruption, there's going to be zero tolerance.

" The department also deployed additional officers to the pier in the event attendees still showed up – a move that could mean local law enforcement agencies are left understaffed as they devote manpower to the unsanctioned takeovers. ," Carswell told Fox News Digital.

"So it is a complete drain on our resources, especially when it’s unplanned – that’s the danger of it. "A 17-year-old was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a social media-organized"teen takeover" on Clearwater Beach turned chaotic, prompting Florida police to vow a crackdown on future gatherings. Carswell added that the unpredictability of each unplanned event creates a dangerous situation for responding officers and the community. be hundreds – we don't know. And that is overwhelming to our resources.

To have to call in people on their days off or pull resources from other agencies to come down here to the beach in preparation for this .

"communities throughout the country has gotten the attention of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who condemned the trend in a social media post. "Whoever is organizing these ‘teen takeovers,’ congrats: you have my attention," Uthmeier wrote. "This behavior is unacceptable, and I’m having our Statewide Prosecutors develop a plan to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for these events. Stay tuned.

More to come.

"On Sunday, May 31, hundreds of teens descended on Clearwater Beach on the Sunshine State’s west coast, prompting a massive police response that ended in multiple people being detained, FOX 13Authorities said a 17-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot during an alleged altercation near Coronado Drive and Devon Drive during the unsanctioned event. A 16-year-old was subsequently arrested in connection with the alleged shooting, the outlet reported.

Officers with the department were subsequently dispatched to the scene and deployed air patrols to quell the youngsters, with body camera footage showing the chaotic moment police officers rushed onto the scene and began making arrests at a teen takeover in Tampa, Florida on Friday, May 8, 2026.

"What we saw yesterday is behavior that is completely unacceptable," Council member Ryan Cotton said. "It's reprehensible and will not be tolerated within the city limits of Clearwater, as far as I'm concerned.

" Additionally, authorities in Palm Beach County were looking into another teen takeover planned for Friday at the Wellington Green Mall,Officials reportedly became aware of the takeover after a flyer was circulated on social media, calling on local teens to"bring your crew, bring the energy, let's take over," and are monitoring the situation. As schools throughout the country are releasing students for summer vacation, Carswell offered a stark warning for both the teenagers planning to partake in such takeovers and theirrisking the safety of others," Carswell told Fox News Digital.

"We want you to come out here to the beach, have fun and be kids. " "But to come here with the sole intention to, the flyer says, ‘Turn up, take over, let's make a movie,’ create chaos, things like that, then you're jeopardizing not only your future, but the safety and the future of other people. " Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Us Police And Law Enforcement Parents Crime World

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Wear Thong Sandals and Flip-Flops Beyond the BeachThe once-polarizing summer sandal has become surprisingly versatile, whether worn with suiting, Bermuda shorts, sarongs, or slip dresses.

Read more »

Imperial Beach families say goodbye to Central Elementary School after 74 yearsThe school's closure is a part of the South Bay Union School District's campus consolidation plan as it grapples with declining enrollment and rising costs.

Read more »

Police can’t find shoplifter who fled in self-driving WaymoSan Francisco cops remain stumped 6 months after the crime.

Read more »

Ring camera video shows apparent Instacart worker striking child during delivery in St. AugustineRing camera video that surfaced last weekend is raising serious concerns about child safety after it appears to show an Instacart delivery worker chasing down a young child and striking him in the face.

Read more »