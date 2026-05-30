Cops arrest UCLA serial assault suspect accused of attacking female students and find disturbing items in search

A homeless man allegedly terrorized multiple female UCLA students in a late-night crime spree that included accusations of attempted kidnapping, sexual battery and robbery before he was finally tra…

Investigators said they recovered zip ties, duct tape and paracord nylon rope during the investigation. Akindahunsi is being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Reception Center in lieu of $2.3 million bail.

The alleged rampage began around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a student reported being attacked from behind on Bruin Walk. As officers searched for the alleged attacker, reports of additional assaults emerged from student housing facilities including De Neve Evergreen, Dykstra Hall and Cedar Hall. The attacks were stopped only because victims fought back or bystanders stepped in.

The suspect’s alleged crime spree came to an end shortly after midnight when officers responded to a report of an ongoing assault at Cedar Hall. A witness heard a student crying out for help, intervened and chased the suspect. The arrest comes as students have voiced growing concerns about safety near campus, particularly along Hilgard Avenue, known as sorority row, where women have reported being screamed at, catcalled and followed.

“Instances of harassment seem to be more frequent in recent years and also this year,” Ella Hernand, president of the UCLA Panhellenic Council, told the Daily Bruin earlier this month. UCLA sororities hired private security last month after an increase in reports involving homeless men allegedly engaging in aggressive behavior, harassment and lewd comments toward female students on Hilgard Avenue.

In April, a Santa Monica man was charged with kidnapping a female UCLA student in March in an alleged attempt to rape her.





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