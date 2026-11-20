The blockbuster game makes no secret of its contempt for law enforcement. Real police departments using it to recruit new members and scold the public apparently didn’t get the memo.

, you might hear a recruitment ad for the Vice City Police Department, which makes no secret of the kind of maladjusted psychos it's looking for.begins.

“Well, now you can, when you join the Vice City Police Department, VCPD. You’ll have fun learning the ins and outs of applying excessive force. ” The commercial goes on to suggest that cadets will be trained in racial profiling and planting evidence. Given that blistering analysis of American law enforcement, you might imagine that actual cops aren’t big fans of the lateston Thursday.

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Yet as millions of gamers have started to explore every stash house and back alley in the sun-drenched wilderness of a fictionalized South Florida, even police departments have attempted to exploit this monocultural mania to elevate their public messaging or recruit new officers. It’s a curious strategy given that the series rewards theft and drug dealing while enticing you to run over pedestrians, but evidently the mere presence of law enforcement in the games was enough to inspire waves of AI slop celebrating the thin blue line.an AI-generated image of an SDPD cruiser set against a sunset over the San Diego Bay.

Its neon pinks and purples match the saturated aesthetic of, and in case there was any doubt what the department was going for, the nonsensical phrase “Join San Diego PD VI” appears at the top.

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“Want to drive a police car, we can make that happen! ” reads the caption.

“Apply Now! ”by pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“No cheat codes,” the caption advertised. “No respawns. Just real people, real challenges, and a career that makes a difference. ” A wave of self-seriousfever, many posted content aimed at reminding people that laws exist in real life.

“Keep It In The Game VI,” advised a typical-fied police cruiser and view of the city. “Follow posted speed limits, respect the law, and keep your wanted level at ZERO! ” the caption warned. The Denver Police Department, in similarly scolding fashion,The communications teams for these agencies should have perhaps reconsidered trying to farm engagement and clout from the massive success of.

As many commenters are noting, the game portrays cops as corrupt and quick to violence. Players have discovered that the Vice City squad will brutalize you if you startshowed a cop pulling his weapon on a character who had done nothing worse than stand in the street to take a selfie.is too “woke” when it comes to gender, race, and politics overall.

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It’s a little different when the most visible villains of the game are choosing to overlook its vicious take on their profession in order to spam epic social media posts. , with talking heads aghast at kids’ exposure to virtual gun violence and an atmosphere of moral depravity.

Elon Musk famously declared that he couldn’t playBoth stances, however insincere, suggest a modicum of regard for law enforcement that the police departments themselves immediately jettisoned in favor ofcringe. They of course won’t win any cool points for it, but at least this way they can pretend to connect with the general population.sludge, boasting that “even the best gamers would have a challenge” eluding fighter jets and submarines. Trying to parse Vice President JD Vance’sgraphics is a fool’s errand.

In the most dystopian development of all, a US Army battalion in Georgia grantedWhat do any of these institutions or their missions have to do with a video game where you rob convenience stores in flip-flops? Doesn’t matter. When the zeitgeist is this all-consuming, you fire up ChatGPT and find an angle, no matter how confusing.

Surely someone, somewhere, will be tricked into thinking you have anything to do with it.is a senior writer at WIRED covering digital culture in all its forms. He was previously a reporter at Rolling Stone and Mel magazine. He is the author of a novel,