Copper One Resources Reports Possible Porphyry Veins at Majuba Hill, Nevada

Copper One Resources reports hole MHB-40 at Majuba Hill in Nevada intersected possible porphyry veins, with assays still pending.

Copper One Resources Corp. has reported that its drill hole MHB-40 at the Majuba Hill copper-silver-gold project in Pershing County, Nevada, intersected possible D-type porphyry veins with widespread phyllic alteration. The hole is the second completed in the company's 2026 Phase 2 diamond drilling program, which is designed to move the project toward a maiden mineral resource estimate. The observations are visual and preliminary, and laboratory assay results are still pending.

The hole was drilled to a final depth of 1,615 feet (492 meters) at an azimuth of 030 degrees and a dip of -55 degrees. Together with the previously completed hole MHB-39, the two holes account for 3,075 feet (937 meters) of the up-to-10,000-foot Phase 2 program. The drilling is contracted to Evolve Exploration Nevada, LLC.

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What the MHB-40 Core Shows So Far

Copper One Resources geologists identified possible D-type porphyry veins associated with widespread phyllic alteration during preliminary core logging. Phyllic alteration is characterized by quartz, sericite and pyrite. In porphyry exploration, such features can indicate the upper part of a mineralized system.

The company said it is assessing whether these veins mark a higher level of a porphyry system that could guide deeper drilling. Copper One Resources also reported earlier observations of native copper and copper oxides in hole MHB-39. Both observations remain visual and preliminary.

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Copper One Resources explicitly cautioned that visual identification does not replace laboratory assays. Until those results return, there is no grade, no width and no tonnage to report from the hole.

Management Framing and Competing Risks

Copper One Resources itself flagged several uncertainties in its update. The company said the observed veins could reflect a later alteration event, that the system could be tilted or displaced, and that further drilling might not intersect a mineralized center.

CEO David Greenway framed the drilling as part of a broader North American copper push. He noted that developing new copper deposits takes years, and that current work helps decide which targets justify further drilling.

Analysts following junior explorers would likely view this as a targeting update rather than a discovery. The company's own language supports that reading, since the findings are geological and not yet economic.

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Why the Majuba Hill Program Matters Now

Majuba Hill is Copper One Resources' flagship asset, and the Phase 2 program is the main value driver for the company. The company also holds the Redonda copper-molybdenum project in British Columbia, an option on the Redhill VMS project, and the Sport project in Utah.

Copper One Resources said copper demand is being pulled by electrification, data-center buildout, renewables and grid modernization. The project also benefits from year-round access roads, nearby power and water, and a local mining workforce, which can lower the cost and time needed to keep drilling.

More than 100 holes totaling over 95,000 feet have been drilled at the project historically. The company is running the EVX Connect platform, which provides live drill data and digital logging, and operates two shifts around the clock.

The decisive next catalysts are assay results from MHB-39 and MHB-40, the pace at which the remaining Phase 2 footage is drilled, and whether the geological model supports a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate. Any such estimate remains a future objective rather than a current fact.