Copper Jacket of Bullet Found Near White House Shooting Scene

A bystander was shot and wounded near the White House, and the suspect, Nasire Best, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Best had a previous run-in with law enforcement near the White House and claimed to be Jesus Christ.

A copper jacket of a bullet was found near the scene of a shooting close to the White House , Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Washington.

The bystander, who has not been identified, suffered a gunshot wound described as not life-threatening. The suspect, identified as Nasire Best, started shooting toward a White House security checkpoint when Secret Service officers returned fire. Best, of Dundalk, Maryland, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were injured, Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement.

The Secret Service is hopeful the innocent bystander will make a full recovery. Best had a previous run-in with law enforcement near the White House, according to District of Columbia court records. He was arrested last July for attempting to enter White House grounds near a different checkpoint. He failed to heed officers' commands to stop, claimed to be Jesus Christ and said he wanted to be arrested.

President Trump asked Congress for $1 billion for security additions for the White House campus, including the ballroom. Best's mother identified herself as his mother and said her son 'was never violent, regardless of what people are posting.





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White House Shooting Bystander Suspect Nasire Best Secret Service Injury Arrest Claim Jesus Christ

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