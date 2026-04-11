Copper Futures Hold 6.4300 as HG Contract Specifications Clarify Risk Exposure

An analysis of the HG copper futures contract trading at 6.4300, detailing the 25,000 lb specifications, tick values, and critical risk warnings from Fusion Media.

HG copper futures are currently trading at a quoted price of 6.4300. This figure reflects a marginal increase from the previous closing price of 6.4110.

The current valuation places the commodity firmly within its fifty-two-week trading range. This annual band spans from a low of 4.9515 to a high of 6.9285.

Also read The Quote That Stood Out After Raptors Win vs. Clippers

The active price sits in the upper-middle segment of this yearly band. This position indicates a level well below the annual peak but above the mid-point of the trading range.

Each individual HG contract represents a physical quantity of twenty-five thousand pounds of copper metal. The minimum price increment for this instrument, known as the tick size, is set at 0.0005.

A single movement of one tick corresponds to a monetary value of 12.5 per contract. These mechanical details are fundamental for calculating potential gains or losses on any given position.

Advertisement

The settlement date associated with the quoted contract is listed as September 28, 2026. This specific timeline defines when contractual obligations must be fulfilled or closed out by market participants.

Understanding this date is essential for traders managing their exposure over the medium to long term. It distinguishes this instrument from those seeking immediate spot delivery of the physical metal.

Copper remains one of the most widely utilized metals across global industrial sectors. Its applications extend into construction projects, machinery manufacturing, and electrical infrastructure.

The metal is also used in household products and even currency minting. This extensive utility makes copper quotes a vital gauge for monitoring broader industrial demand trends.

Analysts often view these price movements not merely as financial speculation. They serve as indicators of real-world economic activity and manufacturing output.

The operator behind this market data page, Fusion Media, includes a prominent disclaimer. It warns that the displayed prices may not be real-time or entirely accurate.

The data might originate from market makers rather than direct exchange feeds. This source difference has the potential to differ from actual settled prices.

Advertisement

This caveat indicates that the figures serve an informational purpose. They are unsuitable for making direct trading decisions without further verification.

The gap between the annual low of 4.9515 and the high of 6.9285 demonstrates significant volatility. This wide range highlights substantial input-cost uncertainty for industry players.

Entities with direct exposure to copper face these financial risks. Fabricators, electrical-equipment manufacturers, and construction suppliers deal with these fluctuations daily.

The leverage embedded in a single twenty-five-thousand-pound contract is considerable. This leverage exists relative to typical margin requirements posted by brokers.

Fusion Media also issues a standard risk warning regarding leveraged trading. Participants can lose some or all of their invested amount through such instruments.

This warning underscores the dangers inherent in speculating on base metal prices. Participants must weigh mechanical advantages against severe downside risks.

The breadth of copper usage ensures that contract fluctuations signal shifts in infrastructure development cycles worldwide. This dual nature distinguishes it from purely speculative assets.