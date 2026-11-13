Copenhagen KAI Water Culture House Opens December 2026

Copenhagen's new KAI bathhouse opens Dec 5, 2026. Ten pools for £110m cost. Admission starts at £3.50. Explore design, pools, and cultural events in the Danish capital.

City officials in Copenhagen are preparing to unveil KAI, a striking £110million Water Culture House located on the city's waterfront. The facility is scheduled to officially open its doors to the public on December 5, 2026. This new landmark aims to integrate swimming, wellness, and cultural activities into a single waterfront destination.

KAI Opening Date and Admission Costs

The Water Culture House will welcome its first visitors on December 5, 2026. The city has set an accessible entry price, with admission expected to start at just £3.50. To celebrate the launch, visitors will be granted free entry for the first six hours of the opening day. This pricing strategy is designed to ensure the facility remains affordable for all residents.

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Architectural Design by Kengo Kuma

Renowned Japanese architecture practice Kengo Kuma & Associates designed the complex structure. The building features five brick towers that float above a light glass structure. The design incorporates 403 windows, which function as openings to frame panoramic views and allow natural daylight to enter. The facility has a total capacity of 380 bathers at any given time. The overall aesthetic combines modern engineering with traditional Nordic bathing elements.

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Indoor and Outdoor Pool Facilities

KAI will feature ten pools spread across multiple levels, with operating hours running from 6am to 9pm, seven days a week. The ground floor houses a 25-metre swimming pool, a teaching pool, and three dedicated children's pools. Visitors can access the pools directly from the timber boardwalk, which offers views of the Royal Danish Playhouse and Opera Park. On the first floor, the Valley Pool allows swimming under open skies between the five brick towers. An onsen pool on the same level provides an outdoor bathing experience with views across Copenhagen Harbour.

Cultural Programming and Public Access

Lord Mayor Sisse Marie Welling expressed excitement about the opening, stating that Copenhagen needs more swimming facilities. She emphasized the importance of providing new pools for adults as well as paddling pools for children. KAI is also a cultural centre where events will take place around, in, and beside the water. The timber waterfront deck and public harbour bath will remain open to the public year-round. However, the outdoor harbour bathing facilities are not expected to be fully completed by December 5, 2026. These specific outdoor areas are scheduled to open in early 2027. The facility is currently under construction and remains closed to the public until the official launch date.