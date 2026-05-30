Copenhagen Cowboy: Nicolas Winding Refn's Unforgettable Neo-Noir Masterpiece

Discover why Nicolas Winding Refn's Danish-language Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy is a stunning supernatural neo-noir that blends feminist themes with striking visuals and a mesmerizing score.

Nicolas Winding Refn is a filmmaker who has attracted as much criticism as he has praise, but nothing he has ever been involved with could be accused of being dull.

Refn's polarizing style of highly mannered, methodical neo-noir storytelling might not be for everyone, but it is hard to argue that he does not have an eye for craftsmanship and can make visually arresting sequences. The prestige era of television has seen more movie directors dip their toes into the medium, and Refn first attempted to make that transition with his divisive Prime Video neo-Western Too Old To Die Young.

Although that show had production values as excellent as one might expect from Refn, it felt closer to a collection of experimental movies than a cohesive series. However, Refn's now-forgotten Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy is a wonderful modern noir with striking narrative and aesthetic choices.

Despite the fact that he has often worked with English-language actors on films that are set in America or the United Kingdom, Refn is a Danish filmmaker, and Copenhagen Cowboy is his first Danish-language project since the Pusher trilogy starring Mads Mikkelsen. It is a spiritual, supernatural neo-noir set in Denmark's criminal underworld and follows the young psychic Miu, played by Angela Bundalovic, as she avoids shady powerbrokers who attempt to utilize her abilities for evil.

While it might be hard to determine how much of Copenhagen Cowboy is literal and how much is metaphorical, the fact that the series encourages such thoughtful discourse is proof of its value. Rarely does a show feel like it has both created its own language and refused to tone down its excess.

Copenhagen Cowboy is a refreshing take on the neo-noir genre because the series is unapologetic in its supernatural qualities and offers commentary about how fairy tales have obscured reality. Miu is considered to be a good luck charm, but that is not necessarily a virtue when criminal enterprises desire her powers for the sake of their own goals. Ironically, being someone who has the ability to improve someone's fortune has made her life even more dangerous.

While Refn very much takes the mythology of curses, ancient rituals, and transformations seriously, there is also a metaphorical message about the way that the world preys upon young women. Miu is desired by characters like Rosella, played by Dragana Milutinović, and her husband Sven, played by Per Thiim Thim, because of her youth, which is itself a novelty within the dangerous world of drug dealing and money laundering.

It is a dynamic depiction of the terror felt by young women, but Copenhagen Cowboy turns the tables by giving Miu the power to lead the story and make her own decisions. Although Refn became known for getting great performances from established movie stars like Elle Fanning and Ryan Gosling, he pulled off an amazing feat in assembling his cast for Copenhagen Cowboy, as it consists primarily of unknowns.

There is little time spent on exposition because of the mystical way in which the show's logic operates, but Refn found actors who are able to bring history and humanity to his characters. Andreas Lykke Jørgensen gives a striking breakout performance because his character, Nicklas, is essentially the counterpoint of Miu. He shares her powers but has become selfish and narcissistic because he grew up with privilege and has never had to learn to be independent.

The legendary Croatian character actor Zlatko Burić, who just recently gave a great performance in Wonder Man, is perfectly cast as the shady lawyer Miroslav, who is willing to serve anyone in the underworld if it is for the right price. The eccentricity Burić brings to a truly strange performance indicates that Refn is self-aware of how inherently silly the world of Copenhagen Cowboy is and is willing to lampoon its aura of self-seriousness.

It is depressing to hear how many modern shows are created for viewers who only watch them passively, which makes it exciting that Copenhagen Cowboy is a visual masterpiece that is surprisingly beautiful, despite its ugly subject material. Given that Miu is a character in search of lightness when the world feels obscured by darkness, it makes sense that Refn's directorial style would adhere to her perspective.

Although it is possible to enjoy Copenhagen Cowboy as a nearly silent experience, it is made even more enthralling thanks to the amazing score by Cliff Martinez, who has worked with Refn on films like Drive and Only God Forgives. The series is a testament to auteur television at its finest, rewarding viewers who engage deeply with its unique language and refusing to compromise its artistic vision.

In a landscape of formulaic streaming content, Copenhagen Cowboy stands out as a bold, uncompromising work that reaffirms Refn's status as a visionary filmmaker, even if his approach is not for everyone





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Copenhagen Cowboy Nicolas Winding Refn Neo-Noir Supernatural Netflix

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian shares are mostly higher on hopes for a winding down of the Iran warAsian shares are mostly higher on expectations of a deal between the U.S. and Iran to extend their ceasefire in their war by 60 days.

Read more »

Japan, South Korea markets hit records on hopes for a winding down of the Iran warMarkets in Japan and South Korea have hit fresh records as Asian shares advanced on expectations the U.S. and Iran will agree to extend the ceasefire in their war by 60 days.

Read more »

Pokémon GO Teams With LEGO For GO Fest Copenhagen EventPokémon GO will have a special in-person activation happening with LEGO at GO Fest Copenhagen when the event takes place this June

Read more »

Cowboy hat wearing Rep. Frederica Wilson, 83, will retire from CongressRep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) became the latest member of Congress to announce her retirement during a new interview published Friday after having furiously denied talk of her stepping down as a &…

Read more »