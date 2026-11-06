Copenhagen Airport Security Tightened After European Bomb Threat Wave

Danish police investigate threats at Copenhagen Airport following a wave of hoax bomb threats disrupting flights across Europe, including UK and Bulgarian routes.

Danish police launched an urgent investigation into threats directed at air traffic at Copenhagen airport on Friday. This security escalation occurs just one day after a series of hoax bomb threats triggered chaos across multiple European nations. Authorities in Denmark stated their immediate assessment was that there had not been any danger to passengers at the location.

Copenhagen Police Investigate Threats

Police confirmed their active presence at the facility to manage the situation. 'We are once again at Copenhagen Airport today in connection with threats directed at air traffic,' the force stated in a formal release. They added that they were now investigating the incident and had established a visible security presence at the airport. The move was taken to ensure public safety amid rising tensions in the region.

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Widespread Disruption Across Europe

The Danish incident follows a string of bomb threats that have disrupted passenger flights across Europe in recent days. These malicious alerts forced airlines to execute diversions, emergency landings, and extensive security sweeps. No explosives have been found so far in any of the affected locations. At least 27 flights were affected yesterday, including several travelling from the United Kingdom to various international destinations.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus Flights Diverted

A Ryanair jet travelling from London to Bulgaria was among the aircraft specifically targeted by these threats. Multiple planes were escorted by fighter jets as they were diverted across the continent. On-the-ground bomb squads raced to inspect aircraft as they landed safely in alternative locations. An Aer Lingus flight travelling from Dublin to Rome was also diverted to France due to the alerts.

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UK Airports Confirm Malicious Hoaxes

Two other flights bound for Prague, departing from Newcastle and Glasgow, were targeted by bomb threats. Both flights have since landed safely without incident. In Britain, Heathrow and Birmingham airports confirmed they had received threats early in the day. These alerts were later resolved, with flights resuming their normal schedules shortly after.

Heathrow Deems Threats Not Credible

Heathrow Airport declared the malicious hoax threats as not credible, according to reports from The Times. This assessment helped minimize panic among travellers and allowed operations to stabilize quickly. The coordinated nature of these threats has raised concerns about organized campaigns to disrupt travel. More updates are expected as investigations continue into the source of these alerts.