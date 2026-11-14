At COP31, advocates urge governments to halt public funding for cruel industrial agriculture. They propose agroecology as a sustainable alternative to protect the climate and animal welfare.

Global leaders and environmental advocates at COP31 have issued a unified call for an immediate end to public funding of the industrial food system. The United Nations Chief explicitly condemned major fossil fuel corporations for making a killing while simultaneously killing the planet. This dual condemnation highlights the interconnected crises of climate change and industrial exploitation.

The coalition argues that current agricultural practices are cruel, financially unsustainable, and detrimental to planetary health. They propose a rapid transition to agroecology as a viable alternative. This new system supports fair livelihoods while protecting vital ecosystems from further degradation.

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Governments worldwide face a critical decision regarding how to allocate public funds moving forward. The current trajectory heavily supports an industrial model reliant on synthetic fertilizers and imported animal feed. Advocates insist this approach is failing to deliver true food security or equity to communities.

Concrete examples of industrial power dynamics are emerging from Brazil. At the JBS meat plant in Lins, workers process large steers using sharp knives to separate anatomical divisions. This facility represents the massive scale of operations that critics argue concentrate power in the hands of a few billionaires.

Nigerians and other global citizens are demanding answers regarding the real consequences of JBS expansion. The company is controlled by shares held by Brazilian billionaire Joesely Batista. Batista recently met with US President Donald Trump, highlighting the deep political connections within the sector.

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Smallholder farmers already produce over ninety percent of the nation's food. Questions remain about how these communities will support themselves if giant corporations continue to dominate the market. The job creation narrative pushed by JBS requires rigorous scrutiny against these facts.

Environmental costs are mounting rapidly across multiple continents. The African Development Bank warned that El Niño could cost Africa up to twenty billion dollars. Meanwhile, farms supplying industrial meat destroy a field of tropical rainforest the size of a football pitch every single day.

In the UK, the government increased support for chicken production during unprecedented summer heat. This decision contradicts previous acknowledgments that animal farming is unsustainable without imported inputs. South American soy provides eighteen percent of the produced animal feed for these UK operations.

Legal challenges are also intensifying in the region. Over four thousand people brought the biggest environmental lawsuit in UK history to the High Court in London. The suit targets Welsh Water and Avara Foods, which allegedly raises an estimated twenty-four million chickens in the catchment area.

The industrial model threatens not just ecosystems but also public health through antimicrobial resistance. Nearly two thousand premature deaths in the UK alone have been linked to antibiotic overuse in this sector. Antibiotics are given to animals to aid survival in harsh conditions where they are forced to live.

Risking antimicrobial resistance allows a few entities to prioritize profit over animal welfare and human safety. Litigants cited damage to three rivers, including the iconic River Wye. The impact affects local ecosystems, communities, and tourism businesses reliant on these thriving rivers.

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Industrial agriculture diverts an estimated seventy-six million tonnes of grain annually to feed farmed animals. This massive diversion does not solve hunger. Instead, it creates a teetering system reliant on imports and synthetic inputs.

Evidence demonstrates that agroecology can provide long-term food security while reducing animal suffering. This method works with nature rather than against it. It adapts to climate change and offers resilience against market shocks.

Agroecology connects food production with animal treatment, ecosystem protection, and livelihood support. Mother pigs in current systems are kept so confined they cannot turn around. Chickens buckle under the weight of selectively bred bodies.

Baby animals are routinely mutilated without pain relief in factory settings. Governments have the choice to aid businesses pursuing opportunities alongside increased plant-rich food production. Finance and practical support must become accessible to the people who grow food.

The opportunity for an equitable and sustainable food system is a tangible prospect. This path avoids the horror of a system that traps over ninety billion animals. Every cow, sheep, pig, chicken, and goat is a sentient being capable of feeling pain and fear.

Factory farming grew following the Second World War to maximize food production urgently. Today, the context has changed significantly. The choice remains to stop using public money to prop up a failing system.

Diverting funds to agroecology protects the planet while supporting fair livelihoods. This shift recognizes the injustice inflicted on people, the planet, and animals. It offers a resilient framework for future food security.