Venezuela, Brazil, Iran, and other oil exporters clash with climate goals at the Antalya COP31 summit, rejecting calls to halt fossil fuel extraction.

Venezuela officially announced on Thursday that it will not halt its oil pumping operations, directly challenging the core objectives of the United Nations COP31 climate summit currently underway in Antalya, Turkey. This firm rejection of pressure to cease fossil fuel extraction highlights the deepening internal discord among energy-producing nations attending the international gathering.

During the Plan Venezuela Vive session, Venezuelan officials presented a diplomatic strategy arguing that energy development and environmental stewardship are not mutually exclusive. The nation emphasized that a just economic transition must transform existing industrial structures rather than shutting down economies entirely or halting resource extraction.

Also read Erdogan Urges Strengthened Turkey-China Ties at COP31 Leaders Summit

Venezuela is actively pursuing new investments within its oil sector, including high-level meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. Minister Bayraktar expressed strong enthusiasm for discussing potential joint projects in the hydrocarbons sector, specifically targeting oil and natural gas cooperation.

These bilateral discussions took place on the sidelines of an international summit that is nominally dedicated to eliminating the very industries being expanded through these partnerships. The meetings highlight the complex intersection of global climate rhetoric and regional energy security interests among major producers.

Advertisement

Brazilian Environment Minister Joao Paulo Capobianco defended his country's continued engagement in oil production by asserting that there is no contradiction in their actions. He stated that Brazil is pursuing an accelerated energy transition agenda while simultaneously maintaining its stance on oil as a strategic resource from an international perspective.

This dual approach has drawn sharp criticism from climate activists, who characterize such positions as greenwashing. Critics argue that nations use these conferences to appease global environmental advocates while secretly planning new natural gas fields, oil refineries, and coal power plants in their home territories.

The argument made by Capobianco is used even more aggressively by China, the world's worst polluter, which insists its titanic carbon emissions are offset by all the solar panels it sells. The Chinese position suggests that the environmental benefits of exported renewable technology offset domestic emissions from industrial production.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used the platform to argue for a link between climate commitments and war responsibility, demanding mechanisms to assess environmental damages caused by military aggressions. His remarks ignored the environmental toll of Iran's military activities, including missile strikes on civilian tankers and the placement of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

The summit atmosphere has been further complicated by the recent targeting of dozens of oil refineries and storage facilities across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, and Kuwait. These attacks over the past eight months have underscored the volatility of energy infrastructure in conflict zones.

Iran continues to operate under a United States blockade while maintaining its status as a major oil-producing state. The juxtaposition of diplomatic claims regarding carbon sinks with active participation in the global oil trade remains a central point of contention at the Antalya gathering.

Venezuelan officials pledged to sink more carbon with a national program of forest and ocean conservation under the Plan Venezuela Vive initiative. This strategy is part of a broader attempt to rebrand the nation as a net carbon sink despite its continued reliance on fossil fuel exports for economic survival.

The friction at COP31 illustrates the difficulty of achieving consensus when major economies prioritize immediate energy revenue over long-term decarbonization goals. Nations like Venezuela, Brazil, and Turkey are leveraging their resources to maintain economic stability while navigating the diplomatic pressures of the global climate agenda.