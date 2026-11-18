Turkish bananas from Anamur gain global attention at COP31 in Antalya. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan carries a specimen across four countries, highlighting the region's agricultural output.

A banana cultivated on the Mediterranean coast of Türkiye has captured international attention at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya. Local growers distributed two truckloads of the fruit to participants, putting the agricultural identity of the Anamur district on a global stage.

Anamur Banana Production Statistics

Local growers reported that the Anamur district accounted for nearly a quarter of Türkiye's total banana production in 2025. According to data from the agricultural platform CONA, citing the Turkish Statistical Institute, Anamur produced 207,900 tons of bananas, plantains, and similar products that year.

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This output was cultivated across 32,100 decares, which equals 32,1 square kilometres of land. The same dataset indicates that this district contributed approximately 53 percent of Mersin province's total production in this category, which stood at 392,347 tonnes.

Armenian PM Travels With Fruit Across Borders

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan drew significant attention to the fruit during his visit. He accepted a banana offered at his hotel in Antalya and carried it with him through four different countries before finally eating it in a video shared on social media.

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Pashinyan arrived in Antalya on November 11 to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit. His subsequent itinerary included the European Political Community summit in Dublin, Ireland, a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi, India, and the International Organization of La Francophonie summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In a post from Dublin, Pashinyan likened his travels to following in the footsteps of explorer Ferdinand Magellan. He listed a route from Antalya to Dublin, then Yerevan, New Delhi, and Phnom Penh, before returning to Yerevan. Earlier posts from Dublin and Yerevan showed him taking the fruit out of his pocket.

Geographical Indication and Agricultural Details

Although bananas are harvested throughout the year in the region, activity peaks from October through March. Greenhouse cultivation helps sustain production beyond the main season. Anamur bananas were registered as a designation of origin on July 9, 2003, with protection effective from June 2, 2002.

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office records indicate that the protected growing area covers Anamur and Bozyazi in Mersin, along with Gazipasa and Alanya in Antalya. This links the product's identity to a broader stretch of Türkiye's Mediterranean coast.

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Growers cultivate the fruit in both open fields and greenhouses. Under suitable conditions, a whole fruit bunch can weigh between 20 and 60 kilogrammes, which is equivalent to 44 to 132 pounds. Local authorities describe the banana's aroma and peel characteristics as distinguishing features that give producers a unique regional identity.