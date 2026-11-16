COP31 Protesters in Antalya Demand Grants Over Loans as Activists Reject Summit Deals

Thousands rally in Antalya against COP31 inaction, demanding climate justice and accountability for fossil fuel giants and military industrial complexes.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in rainy Antalya, Türkiye, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, to launch the People's Climate March directly challenging the ongoing proceedings of COP31. Protesters converged on the Turkish resort city to voice deep frustration with the inadequate actions taken by world leaders who have failed to address the urgent planetary emergency. The massive turnout highlighted a growing rift between high-level diplomatic talks and the communities bearing the brunt of climate breakdown.

Activists argued that the current political framework allows fossil fuel corporations to continue expanding their operations while communities face severe exploitation. A spokesperson for the summit emphasized that climate justice cannot be confined to private meetings behind closed doors. The core message from the streets was that citizens are not asking for permission to be heard, rejecting a system that flows public money into war and destruction.

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Speakers from the Global South expressed profound disillusionment with the inaction of wealthier nations, which are most responsible for the climate crisis. Ayşe Özdemir of the People's Democratic Party criticized leaders for discussing geopolitical interests like land grabs and arms sales instead of ecological protection. She noted that activists know they cannot win inside UN meetings, forcing them to organize internationally on the streets to demand real change.

Eser Öncel of Northern Forests Defense added that the government only protects bad projects while ignoring real ecological needs. The group emphasized the urgent need for a just transition that puts people before profit and makes rich polluters pay. They demanded that big polluters blocking community-based solutions be kicked out of the negotiation process at COP31.

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International solidarity groups connected the climate emergency to ongoing human rights violations and military aggression. Friends of the Earth International argued that governments and corporations enabling Israel's war are also driving climate breakdown. Butmeh stated that supplying weapons and financing occupation makes entities complicit in a system of exploitation, stating there can be no climate justice while corporate profits are built on dispossession.

Power Shift Africa outlined specific financial demands for the ongoing conference, including reparations for historical harm. They called for climate finance to arrive as grants rather than loans with interest payments, rejecting current economic models. The organization stressed that communities must have a seat at the table for decisions affecting their future, arguing that public money should be used rather than private companies exploiting the crisis.

The demonstrations also critiqued the broader economic systems that fuel inequality and authoritarianism worldwide. Critics pointed to decades of neoliberal policies that favored corporate titans over ordinary citizens and slashed taxes on the super-rich. They argued that these measures did not make life more affordable for the rest of the population, but instead created conditions for right-wing demagogues to find scapegoats.

The march served as a warning that without bold solutions and working-class movement, the conditions for fascist elements will remain intact. Demonstrators insisted that decisions about their future should not be made without them, carrying banners that chanted for climate justice. The protest highlighted that the streets have a clear message for COP31, one that was marched, chanted, and carried by thousands of people in Antalya.