COP31 President Murat Kurum announces a historic consensus in Antalya, stating the draft agreement reflects global priorities. The UN climate summit concludes with a text balancing diverse national interests and environmental targets.

COP31 President and Türkiye's Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has officially declared that negotiators have reached a historic opportunity for consensus following two weeks of intensive diplomacy in Antalya. Speaking at the closing plenary session held at the conference venue's Anadolu Hall, Kurum emphasized that while no single country secured every desired outcome, the final draft agreement successfully incorporates the core priorities of all participating parties.

Kurum stated that the draft decision text was meticulously shaped by the collective efforts and contributions of delegates from around the globe. He highlighted that the document addresses critical environmental issues, including the transition to electrification, the strict adherence to the 1.5°C temperature target, adaptation finance mechanisms, and the protection of ocean ecosystems. This inclusive approach ensures that every nation can see their specific concerns and interests reflected in the final text.

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Emphasizing the significance of the moment, Kurum remarked that the decision emerging from this hall would demonstrate to the world that multilateralism can still deliver tangible results. He noted that efforts to reach consensus continued until the very last moments of the conference, reflecting a deep commitment to collaborative problem-solving. Kurum explicitly stated that everyone can find themselves in the text, defining this balance as the true meaning of consensus.

The agreement was developed through a process that allowed all parties to find common ground despite their diverging national interests. Kurum affirmed that delegates had worked day and night to bridge gaps and create a framework for a common future. This diplomatic achievement stands as a testament to the ability of international bodies to coordinate complex global challenges and produce a unified response to climate change.

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In his closing remarks, Kurum acknowledged the sustained cooperation between the COP29 and COP30 presidencies, their respective ministers, negotiating teams, and observers. He thanked the UN Secretariat for its ongoing support and expressed hope that the consensus reached in Antalya would serve as a model for future environmental diplomacy. The draft decision is now positioned as a comprehensive document that balances economic development with urgent climate action.

Kurum specifically thanked representatives from all countries for their tireless work throughout the conference. He noted that leaders, ministers, negotiators, scientists, and young people had united around a shared goal for humanity's future. This broad coalition of stakeholders worked together to ensure that the final agreement would address the most pressing environmental concerns of our time.

The president also thanked Emine Erdogan, chair of the UN Secretary-General's Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, for her support of Türkiye's environmental policies. Her involvement highlighted the comprehensive approach taken by the host nation to integrate various environmental initiatives into the broader climate framework established by the conference.

Kurum acknowledged the Australian team for its cooperation with Türkiye, as well as Chris Bowen, President of Negotiations, for their pivotal roles in bridging differences. Their specific contributions were instrumental in navigating the complex diplomatic landscape that defined the latter stages of the conference.

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He also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for hosting COP31 and UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell for advancing the negotiations. The combined efforts of these key figures ensured that the conference proceeded smoothly and that the final outcomes were both ambitious and achievable for all signatories.

The final text of the agreement represents a significant milestone in international climate policy. By incorporating the priorities of all parties, the document sets a new standard for how global environmental challenges can be addressed through dialogue and mutual respect. This approach is expected to influence future negotiations and strengthen the resolve of nations to tackle the climate crisis.