COP31 President Murat Kurum proposes a joint D-8 initiative to deliver solar-powered water systems and drainage equipment to Gaza as winter conditions worsen the humanitarian crisis and damage infrastructure for thousands of families.

COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has announced a critical proposal for joint climate-related assistance to Gaza during the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference hosted in Türkiye. Speaking at the D-8 High-Level Ministerial Session on Climate Action in Antalya on Tuesday, Kurum outlined a plan to address the worsening humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave through specific technological and infrastructure solutions. This initiative aims to coordinate practical aid from D-8 member nations to mitigate the severe impacts of harsh winter conditions, which are currently exacerbating the consequences of the ongoing war and destruction in the region.

The core of this urgent initiative is the establishment of the COP31 Antalya-Gaza Climate Corridor, a framework designed to deliver essential equipment to Gaza. Kurum emphasized that this corridor would serve as a direct channel for providing specialized climate and humanitarian technologies to the affected population. The proposed assistance package includes a range of solutions aimed at restoring basic services and ensuring public safety in the immediate aftermath of severe weather events.

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Kurum specified that D-8 countries could supply solar-powered mobile water purification systems to ensure safe drinking water supplies for the local population. Additionally, the initiative calls for independent energy units to support healthcare centres and critical water infrastructure, as well as mobile drainage equipment to manage rising water levels and sewage risks. These technological interventions are intended to bypass the limitations of damaged local grids and ensure that vital services remain operational despite the ongoing conflict.

Current meteorological conditions in Gaza are creating immediate public health dangers that require urgent intervention, according to Kurum. Recent rainfall has directly affected thousands of households, causing damage to shelters belonging to more than 40,000 families across the territory. The influx of rainwater is mixing with sewage systems, creating a hazardous environment that threatens the health of the local population and increases the risk of disease outbreaks.

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Kurum warned that harsh winter conditions are worsening the consequences of war and destruction in Gaza, where infrastructure has already been heavily compromised. He noted that healthcare facilities, water systems, and educational infrastructure remain under severe pressure due to the combination of war-related damage and the sudden onset of winter weather. The UN has previously called for accelerated access to winter supplies and infrastructure repairs to prevent further deterioration of living conditions for displaced families.

Beyond the immediate crisis, Kurum stressed that rebuilding essential services in the enclave requires more than statements of solidarity; it demands the logistical provision of equipment such as waste collection vehicles and winter-resistant housing units. Uninterrupted access for humanitarian supplies, equipment, and spare parts was identified as an essential requirement for the success of this initiative. Kurum urged D-8 members to translate their political commitment to justice into concrete, tangible assistance for Gaza, emphasizing that physical infrastructure is key to long-term recovery.

He also highlighted the need to support efforts to prevent further disruptions to children's education, noting that stable power and water are prerequisites for functioning schools. Kurum called for continued cooperation beyond COP31 through joint projects, technical exchanges, and regular monitoring of progress. Citing the Istanbul Declaration adopted at the first D-8 Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in July, he outlined a path for sustained international support.

Looking ahead to broader global targets, Kurum referred to the Climate Implementation Bridge, a mechanism where countries determine their own priorities while receiving support to develop projects and access necessary financing. He highlighted the 35 by 2035 Global Electrification Pledge, which seeks to increase the share of electricity in global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035 without imposing new binding national obligations on participating states.

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The broader agenda at COP31 includes ambitious targets for resource efficiency and waste management to combat climate change. Kurum outlined goals to increase global circular material use to at least 15% and to reduce the projected growth in annual municipal waste generation by at least 50% by 2035. These targets are part of a wider strategy emphasizing cooperation on clean energy, industrial transformation, and climate financing across all participating nations.

Türkiye's Zero Waste Project and the Antalya Green Industrialisation Compact were highlighted as key frameworks for this ongoing collaboration. Kurum stated that the COP31 presidency aims to transform broad international climate commitments into actual investments and projects that create tangible improvements in people's lives. The focus remains on translating high-level political agreements into on-the-ground realities that support both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term sustainable development.