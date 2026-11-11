COP31 in Antalya: Murat Kurum Urges Countries to Turn Climate Pledges into Action

Türkiye's Murat Kurum warns no nation is insulated from the climate crisis and urges COP31 delegates in Antalya to translate commitments into concrete action.

Murat Kurum, Türkiye's COP31 President and Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, has warned that no country, regardless of its economic or military strength, can remain insulated from the accelerating global climate crisis. Speaking at the COP31 Ministers' Dinner at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Centre in Antalya, Kurum said only collective international cooperation can shield vulnerable communities from environmental breakdown.

The UN Climate Change Conference, hosted by Türkiye for the first time, convened on Monday and runs through November 20. Representatives from 196 nations, alongside the European Union, are taking part in the gathering in Antalya.

Also read Erdogan And Guterres Discuss COP31 And Global Conflicts In Antalya

COP31 Message on Shared Climate Risks

Kurum argued that climate change is already reshaping the lives of ordinary people across borders, and that no single nation can escape its effects. He told assembled delegates that nothing can stop rising seas, no wall can prevent drought, and no flag can change the direction of a storm.

Kurum said the crisis reminds the world of a fundamental truth: destinies are interconnected. He framed this interdependence as the central reason why governments must work together rather than act alone.

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Kurum emphasised solidarity with coastal families confronting sea-level rise and with farmers facing parched, cracked soil. He insisted that economic development and environmental stewardship must proceed hand in hand rather than being treated as competing priorities.

In his remarks, Kurum described a future in which children no longer have to hope for access to a clean sip of water and mothers no longer fear for their children's futures because of drought and disasters. He envisioned an international order in which wealthy and developing states acknowledge shared risks under the same sky.

Action Over Speeches and New Targets

Kurum said COP31 is not merely about setting new targets. He stated that the purpose of the meeting is to lay the foundations for a future in which commitments are translated into action.

Addressing ministers, business leaders, civil society figures, and artists gathered in Antalya, Kurum stressed that hope alone cannot substitute for difficult political choices and collective determination. He said future generations would judge the conference by the decisions made there, not by the documents signed.

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He added that the lives protected by those decisions would matter more than the paperwork produced in Antalya. The message places the value of the conference on results rather than on diplomatic wording.

Türkiye Pledges Institutions and 86 Million Citizens

Türkiye pledged to mobilise its institutions and its 86 million citizens to help foster a fairer, more liveable planet. Kurum made the pledge while reaffirming Ankara's commitment under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kurum said Türkiye will take responsibility for what he called the common home, the world, and a shared future. He framed the pledge as part of the host country's role at a conference that brings together governments, businesses, civil society, and the arts in one forum.