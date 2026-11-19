Negotiators at COP31 in Antalya deleted references to transitioning away from fossil fuels from the draft text, drawing sharp criticism from climate advocates and ministers who say this undermines the 1.5C goal.

Climate negotiators at the COP31 conference in Antalya, Türkiye, have sparked international outrage by removing explicit language calling for a transition away from fossil fuels from the near-final draft text. The revision was published just one day before the summit is scheduled to conclude, causing immediate dismay among environmental advocates and scientific experts who view the removal as a significant setback for global climate goals.

Elimination Of Fossil Fuel Transition Language

The twenty-six-page draft text released to the public completely eliminated any mention of transitioning away from fossil fuel energy or the term fossil fuels itself. This omission occurred despite widespread scientific consensus that such a transition is imperative to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The draft instead asserts that negotiators aim to keep the goal of limiting planetary heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach, while acknowledging that countries will take different pathways and solutions to achieve this.

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This diluted language stands in stark contrast to multiple reports released by United Nations agencies in recent weeks. These reports have warned that countries must take rapid action to reduce fossil fuel emissions to ensure any overshoot of the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold is only temporary. An analysis released last week emphasized that a transition away from fossil fuels is a key lever that could cut emissions at the speed and urgency needed to follow a pathway aligned with climate safety.

Stakeholder Criticism And Political Backlash

Advocates expressed profound dismay not only over the absence of fossil fuel mentions but also over the inclusion of carbon capture and storage and other unscientific and costly carbon removal technologies. Experts warn that these measures would undermine the necessary energy transition. A representative from the organization Inventor stated that the new draft dangerously adds the option of a carbon capture and storage target to the mix in a move that is profoundly unacceptable, noting that nothing in the process previously had such a target.

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Heidi Ioualalen criticized the negotiations, stating that governments have managed to remove almost everything that would actually signal countries are serious about phasing out fossil fuels. She accused leaders of playing sycophant to the fossil fuel industry, leaving the door wide open for failed technologies like carbon capture and storage and more fossil gas. Ioualalen argued that the crucial call to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels is so diluted it might as well be absent.

Andreas Sieber, head of political strategy for 350.org, described the situation as an outrageous and utterly embarrassing lack of leadership by the COP31 presidencies, which are held jointly by Türkiye and Australia. He condemned the failure of rich countries on finance as a historic disgrace, arguing they expect developing countries to shoulder the costs of a global transition while refusing to provide the means to deliver it.

Finance Disputes And Voluntary Targets

The draft text also introduced a launch of an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance initiative. This reference points to next year's conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, but notably removes the specific figure of 120 billion dollars needed for climate finance. Advocates argued that developing countries and frontline communities do not need another process but rather need immediate financial support to address climate impacts.

A target of ensuring that 35 percent of energy is derived from electricity by 2035 remained in the draft but was listed as a voluntary option. This allows countries to pursue the target in accordance with their national circumstances and development priorities. Khamis, a lead for 350.org, criticized this approach, stating that electrification that masquerades as green yet opens the door to more fossil fuel use is not what they came to achieve.

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Khamis emphasized that Africa needs to electrify with renewables to keep people safe, lower bills, and create green jobs and industries. He noted that governments are spending around 1 trillion dollars on fossil fuel subsidies, yet at COP31, they have only pledged 50 million dollars for adaptation. The draft text delays agreeing on a baseline for tripling adaptation finance with yet another process, which Khamis warned would leave developing nations to clean up the mess created by rich nations, particularly European nations, in Antalya.

Warnings Of Industry Hostage Situation

Panama's environment minister, Navarro, warned that negotiators at the meeting were being held hostage by the petroleum mafia and had been stricken by Stockholm disease. He argued that industry representatives have convinced delegates that their actions are for the good of the environment, despite the clear contradictions in the text. Navarro stated that they are so smart that they have convinced us that they are actually doing this for our own good.

The removal of binding language on fossil fuels and the delay in climate finance commitments have led to fears that the summit will be remembered as a moment where leadership chose the comfort of inaction over the courage to confront reality. Critics argue that without a firm baseline for finance and a clear path to phase out fossil fuels, the world will miss the window to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius effectively.