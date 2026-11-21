Palestinian filmmaker Darin J Sallam received the Spirit of Solidarity Award at COP31 in Antalya for highlighting the interconnected environmental and human damage caused by conflict in Palestine and Lebanon.

Palestinian filmmaker Darin J Sallam secured the Spirit of Solidarity Award at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 14. This recognition came during the Climate Short Film Competition, an event dedicated to raising awareness about ecological fragility under the specific theme "Our World, Our Common Home". The award highlights the critical intersection between armed conflict, environmental degradation, and cultural survival in the Middle East.

Environmental And Human Suffering In Conflict

Darin J Sallam used her acceptance speech to articulate that environmental destruction is inextricably linked to human suffering. She emphasized that weapons of war cause long-term damage to essential natural resources, including water, soil, and air. These pollutants do not merely affect the physical landscape but also jeopardize the health and future of communities living in war zones. Sallam stressed that the devastation witnessed in Gaza today is not a new phenomenon but has been a continuous process since 1948. This historical perspective is central to her work, which aims to help international audiences understand the deep roots of Palestinian suffering.

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Climating Short Film Competition Details

The Spirit of Solidarity Award was presented as part of a rigorous selection process within the Climate Short Film Competition. The event attracted 279 film entries from around the world, showcasing a global concern for climate issues. From this large pool, only ten films were selected for the final round of judging. Sallam herself served on the jury for the competition, sitting alongside other Turkish filmmakers and artists. Her dual role as both a jury member and an award winner underscores the significance of her contribution to the dialogue on climate and conflict.

Regional Impact Beyond Palestine

Sallam highlighted that the environmental impact of the Israeli occupation extends well beyond the borders of Gaza and Palestine. She specifically pointed to agricultural land, soil, and communities in southern Lebanon that have also suffered significant damage. This regional scope emphasizes that ecological harm from war is not isolated but affects broader geographic areas. By connecting the situation in Palestine with events in Lebanon, Sallam provided a wider context for understanding how military actions degrade the environment across borders.

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Cinema As A Tool For Resistance

The filmmaker argued that cinema plays a crucial role in making the environmental and human consequences of war visible to the world. She stated that filmmakers have a responsibility to tell Palestinian stories to resist attempts to erase the country's history and identity. This perspective frames storytelling not just as art but as a form of historical preservation and political resistance. Sallam believes that documenting these realities is essential for maintaining cultural memory against forces of erasure. Her work seeks to ensure that the environmental and social costs of conflict are not forgotten or ignored by the international community.

Sustainable Practices In Filmmaking

Beating the immediate political narrative, Sallam also called on the film industry to adopt more environmentally sustainable production practices. She urged creators to reflect climate awareness both behind the camera and in the stories they tell. This advocacy suggests that the media industry must align its operational methods with the ecological messages it disseminates. By integrating sustainability into production, filmmakers can reduce their own environmental footprint while amplifying important stories. This holistic approach connects artistic expression with practical ecological responsibility, reinforcing the theme of the COP31 summit.