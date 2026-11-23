COP31 ends in Antalya without a joint statement after member states failed to agree on fossil fuel language, drawing sharp criticism from climate activists and officials.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, concluded in Antalya, Turkey, without a joint statement or binding commitments from member states. The summit, which was scheduled to end on November 20, extended for two additional days, marking it as the longest conference in its history. The primary point of contention was the exclusion of any reference to fossil fuels in the proposed draft agreement.

Exclusion of Fossil Fuels Sparks Outrage

Leaders of environmental organizations and anti-fossil fuel groups expressed deep disappointment following the failure to reach consensus. The core issue driving the deadlock was the draft joint statement, which was reportedly promoted by the host nation of Turkey. Critics noted that the document completely omitted any mention of fossil fuels, a omission that fueled outrage among delegates and observers. This lack of specific language regarding energy sources was the central factor preventing the adoption of a unified position.

Also read COP31 President Murat Kurum Closes Summit Without Climate Agreement

Activists Condemn Lack of Progress

Teresa Anderson, the head of the climate justice wing of ActionAid International, characterized the event as a missed opportunity. She stated that COP31 failed to effectively hammer out the details of the new mechanism intended to drive climate action. Anderson criticized developed countries for attempting to limit the scope of the mechanism to mere workshops and a website. The failure to establish a credible pathway to end fossil fuels was described as bitterly disappointing by activists on the ground.

Criticism Targets Rich Polluting Nations

Nafkote Dabi, a climate change official with Oxfam, explicitly shamed wealthy nations for their lack of material action. Dabi accused rich polluting countries of turning their backs on communities fighting for survival in a climate crisis they did little to cause. The official also criticized the conference presidencies for prioritizing profits and ego over necessary progress. These sentiments were echoed by other top voices in the green movement who viewed the outcome as a failure for vulnerable communities.

Advertisement

UN Secretary-General Shares Frustration

Outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres publicly shared the frustration of those who expected governments to rise to the moment. He stated he was deeply disappointed that COP31 ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. Guterres asserted that the clear takeaway is that the world must do much more to confront the climate crisis immediately. His statement highlighted the profound gap between expectations and the actual results of the negotiations.

Record Attendance and Failed Defenses

The summit in Antalya, co-hosted by Turkey and Australia, attracted an estimated one hundred thousand participants. Simon Stiell, the head of implementation of the UNFCCC, attempted to defend the platform despite the lack of commitments. He admitted to sharing the disappointment of many stakeholders after the announcement that no new deals would be announced. The failure to agree on presidency-led decisions underscored the deep divisions remaining in global climate diplomacy.