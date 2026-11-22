ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The COP31 climate talks in Turkey neared a close on Sunday with no consensus on a final deal as countries argued over the pace of the clean-energy transition, the

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 22 - The COP31 climate talks in Turkey neared a close on Sunday with no consensus on a final deal as countries argued over the pace of the clean-energy transition, the role of carbon capture, and financial support for developing nations.

"We did everything we could. You should not hurt people in the world who really expect something out of this by just being hung up on one word or phrase... there is no benefit for anyone in a system where you go into negotiations with no result.

Also read COP31 U.N. Climate Summit Concludes in Antalya Amid Fossil Fuel Debates

" "There will be no new text from now on. We will not be carrying out work on a new text in an environment where there is no consensus. We will implement existing decisions.

""Climate finance must be fully mobilised to drive needed scale and speed in mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, capacity building and loss-and-damage. ""We came to Antalya with some hope and aspirations... It is not good to go back home without a cover decision, not for Nepal but for all parties.

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""This text falls short of what international law requires, what science demands, and what our vulnerable communities urgently need. " "We cannot accept language that weakens the 1.5 degrees call or normalises overshoot without a credible pathway to return below 1.5 degrees as rapidly as possible. " "It is unacceptable that this decision remains silent on fossil fuels, the principal driver of climate crisis.

" "Consensus must never come at the expense of our people's survival, sovereignty, and future generations. ""Iraq delegation expresses deep concern with some pathways that were taken to divert from Paris Agreement... We are facing new language in negotiations that has nothing to do with the spirit of the Paris Agreement.

""We have worked until the very end for a balanced and credible result, but what is before us is not commensurate with the urgency of overshoot, the scale of the climate crisis, or the impacts already being felt by the most vulnerable people and communities around the world. "It moves us backwards on the science when we must accelerate implementation. It is a lowest common denominator, where it should have been instead presenting bold, collective ambition on climate action.

""The draft at hand takes us backwards from agreements that we have previously made. " "Norway remains committed to continuing our joint and accelerated energy transition, and Norway remains committed to accelerating finance, to adaptation, and we look forward to continuing the work on these important tasks going forward, but we cannot accept the two decisions as proposed by the president, and we object to their adoption. ""This was never about finance, adaptation finance for the European Union.

That part of it, we were willing to accept. This is about the mitigation, it's about the fossil fuels not being mentioned, it's the language on science not being strong enough.

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""We struggled to find meaningful outcomes that respond to the priorities of the most vulnerable countries like us. ""We have been let down on all sides. We were presented with the worst possible response to overshoot, a response to enhance oil and gas. We will not be forced to accept false solutions.

We will not compromise our future to benefit fossil fuel interests. We will not accept an outcome that undermines our security and threatens our future.

""If supply shrinks faster than demand, the result will be not a reduction of emissions, but deficit, price shock and a switch to dirtier types of fuel and energy poverty … and the first to suffer would be the poorest. ""We believe that climate change requires all solutions on the table.

"EU DELEGATION "We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, and we will not accept negotiating backward in time, and we will not accept a COP that green-washes fossil fuel. " "The drafts, and I say that plural, put before us does not begin to address the climate emergency that we face, and therefore the European Union cannot accept it.

""It is unacceptable. It's not the end of multilateralism, but there has to be courage to say no."