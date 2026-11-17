COP31 negotiations fail to address industrial animal agriculture emissions and harmful subsidies, risking global food security and animal welfare standards.

At COP31, a critical environmental sector remains conspicuously absent from official government negotiations. Industrial animal agriculture, which accounts for 14.5% of total global emissions, is being ignored by policymakers despite its massive ecological footprint. This industry confines over 90 billion cows, pigs, and chickens in squalid, overcrowded conditions that contribute significantly to climate change.

Government Neglect of Animal Ag Emissions

Governments attending COP31 are failing to acknowledge the relentless expansion of industrial animal agriculture as a primary driver of deforestation. The clearing of tropical forests to feed billions of livestock is destroying wilderness areas and wild animal habitats. This destructive practice is often mistakenly justified as necessary for feeding the world, when it actually serves to destroy the planet's natural resources.

Also read Turkiye Carbon Markets COP31 SEKA Investment StoneX Summit

The lack of discussion on this topic creates a significant risk that negotiations on food and greenhouse gas emissions will end without any conclusions. Such an outcome would demonstrate a willful ignorance of a sector that is rapidly increasing global carbon levels. There is still hope as negotiations recommence this week, but the window for ensuring equitable and sustainable food systems is closing rapidly.

Failure of Sharm el-Sheikh Work Program

The Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Work on implementation of climate action on agriculture and food security is concluding after four years of discussions. Despite being a priority for COP Presidency countries over the past five years, this program has produced little tangible progress. The primary obstacle is the refusal of Global North countries to fund the necessary global transformation of food production systems.

Advertisement

This inaction provides a free pass to major industrial animal agriculture giants such as JBS, Cargill, and Tyson. JBS alone slaughters 14 million farmed animals daily while destroying one football field of tropical rainforest each day. These corporations continue to expand their operations without facing meaningful regulatory or financial pressure from international bodies.

Record Subsidies Fuel Industrial Expansion

Government subsidies for harmful agricultural practices have reached a record high, increasing by $121 billion since 2023. A portion of these funds explicitly underpins the expansion of industrial animal agriculture, locking public finance into increased greenhouse gas emissions and animal suffering. Although governments have committed to phasing out these harmful subsidies, there has been little to no progress toward that goal.

The financial support for these inefficient and cruel systems continues to undermine efforts to create a sustainable future. Public finance should be driving the transition to equitable, humane, and sustainable food systems. Instead, the current financial structure reinforces a model that prioritizes corporate profit over animal welfare and planetary health.

Impact on Global Food Security

The focus on animal-sourced foods in Global North countries is unsustainable and disproportionately impacts food security in vulnerable nations. Many countries in the Global South, who have contributed the least to climate change, are unable to adjust to severe food shortages. They are hit by climate change-related crop failures and struggle to ensure adequate food production for their populations.

Advertisement

Food that could feed hungry people is instead being used to feed animals in industrial systems. This dynamic deepens global food inequality and exacerbates the vulnerability of communities already struggling with climate impacts. The current trajectory is incompatible with the need to protect animals, people, and the planet simultaneously.

Call for Just Transition to Sustainable Food

Governments at COP31 must agree to conclusions on the Joint Work and establish a future-focused agenda for a just transition. This agenda must implement and finance equitable, humane, and sustainable food systems worldwide. The Just Transition work program is currently focusing on developing more sustainable pathways regarding agriculture that do not rely on industrial animal agriculture.

There is an urgent need to move away from industrial animal agriculture to support fair livelihoods for farmers. The World Federation for Animals is working to ensure better access to climate finance for small-scale farmers and pastoralists. These groups can meet higher animal welfare standards that are conducive to a more sustainable future. Redirecting even a part of the current subsidies could start the process of creating food systems that protect animals, people, and the planet.