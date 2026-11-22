UN COP31 climate talks in Antalya collapsed after the EU rejected a fourth draft that omitted any specific reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels.

UN COP31 climate talks have collapsed after a draft deal was rejected by the European Union following days of disputes with Saudi Arabia and other oil states over fossil fuels. The EU accused oil states of hijacking COP31 because they refused to agree to fossil fuels being written into any draft agreement. Turkey's COP31 President Murat Kurum confirmed at the closing plenary that the deal was not approved.

The final session was scheduled to end on Friday, November 20, but negotiations stretched deep into the weekend after more than two weeks of talks. The co-hosts Turkey and Australia drafted a fourth deal in an effort to bridge the divide between nations. That text still included no specific reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels, an omission that had previously prompted threats of walkouts.

Also read UN Climate Talks Near Collapse as Fossil Fuel Language Is Removed

How the Draft Deal Failed at the Closing Plenary

Murat Kurum told the closing plenary that there is no consensus on the document and that the decisions had therefore not been adopted. He said parties in the hall opposed the text, and that since there are 196 countries, they would make the decision and COP31 would respect it.

Kurum also stated that no new draft agreement would be proposed by COP officials in Turkey. He said the hosts would not carry out work on a new text in an environment where there is no consensus, and that there would be no new text from now on.

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The last major breakdown in UN climate talks came in Copenhagen in 2009, when countries failed to adopt the Copenhagen Accord by consensus. Observers have since treated that episode as a setback for multilateral climate diplomacy, and the Antalya outcome now stands as a comparable failure to reach agreement.

Stakeholder Positions on Fossil Fuels and Overshoot

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh described the failure to reach a deal as immensely disappointing. In a statement, she said the conference had sought to confront hard truths, including that global warming is set to overshoot 1.5C, and that the world must act with ever more urgency.

The United Kingdom Government said the cover decision proposed by the presidencies does not meet the moment. It argued the text moves backwards on the science when action must accelerate, and said it had compromised where it should have presented bold collective ambition on climate action.

The Government said the UK remains committed to accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels, supporting clean electrification and improving access to finance for countries adapting to climate change. It added that the UK was ready to return to COP32 in Addis Ababa with advances made and an improved COP process.

The EU delegation rejected the final draft and said it would not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuels. Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's Climate and Energy Minister and the EU representative, said the draft fails to meet the moment the world faces and does not begin to address the climate emergency.

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Murat Kurum said the draft cover decision falls well short at a point when the world urgently needs action to avert disastrous levels of global warming. O'Brien said the EU would not endorse a draft that did not even mention fossil fuels.

Global Warming Overshoot and Next Steps

The hosts had issued multiple drafts seeking compromise between nations most vulnerable to climate change and those whose economies depend on producing or consuming fossil fuels. The text acknowledged for the first time that global warming is on course to exceed the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold that countries had sought to preserve.

The draft also called for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse the overshoot. However, the absence of any specific fossil fuel transition language left the EU and other delegations unable to accept the text at the closing plenary in Antalya.

The next scheduled step highlighted in the reporting is COP32, which the UK said it is ready to attend in Addis Ababa. Tuvalu's Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment, Maina Vakafua Talia, spoke to journalists at a press conference at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, on November 21.