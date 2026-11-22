The COP31 climate conference in Turkey ended without a final agreement after the EU and other nations rejected a draft text that failed to include commitments to phase out fossil fuels, citing the deal as insufficient greenwashing amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

in Turkey broke down Sunday after the European Union and other nations rejected an agreement intended to set out countries’ commitments to tackling climate change, in a row over fossil fuels.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said Sunday, two days after the conference was meant to end, that there would be no new climate agreement draft after a fourth draft was rejected.

Also read UN Climate Talks Collapse as EU Rejects Fossil Fuel-Free Draft Deal at COP31

“There is nothing to do, we did all that we could,” he said. “​We will not ​be carrying out ​work on a new ⁠text in an environment ⁠where there ​is no consensus. ” Chris Bowen, COP31 president of negotiations, told reporters that there were “unbridgeable red lines” in the discussions.

“The situation coming into this COP was the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory,” the Australian minister said. “Things that were manageable in the past, in previous COPs like the last two where people wanted certain words mentioned but didn’t get them, it became a red line this time,” Bowen added.

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The latest draft agreement, released on Sunday, had set out proposed measures for countries to accelerate climate action, but the 12-page document drew immediate criticism over its failure to mention a move away from fossil fuels, a key demand of the E.U. and other nations. Irish Minister Darragh O’Brien, representing the E.U. in Antalya, said the bloc “strongly objects” to the deal, which he called “greenwashing.

” “These decisions go nowhere near the level of ambition needed to tackle climate change. It is unconscionable that we would have a climate pact that makes no mention of fossil fuels. ”“Science does not negotiate,” he said.

“The planet cannot continue to wait. ” Kate Hughes, the spokesperson for the United Kingdom delegation, said the situation “calls for greater ambition,” calling the draft text the “lowest common denominator. ” “What is before us is not commensurate with the urgency of overshoot, the scale of the climate crisis, or the impacts already being felt by the most vulnerable people and communities around the world,” she told the conference.

All countries had to agree on the text for it to pass. The talks were the longest in COP history, surpassing the delay in negotiations at COP25 in Madrid. The summit began on Nov 9. A first draft was circulated a week later, and mentioned “fossil fuel” or “fossil fuels” six times.

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But a second draft, published Thursday, had removed all references, to the anger of many countries. The conference officially ended on Friday without an agreement. Members have continued talks in a bid to find a resolution, but a fourth draft released Sunday still contained no mention of fossil fuels.

Countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia and India have pushed back on including any reference to the words in the text, amid concerns that phasing out fossil fuels, central to their economies, could pose a financial risk. The latest draft started by “recalling the United Arab Emirates Consensus in its entirety,” a reference to COP28 in the UAE, where countries agreed for the first time to “transition away” from fossil fuels in energy systems.

The latest draft also acknowledged that the goal set by the 2015 Paris Agreement of keeping the rise in global temperatures below 1.5C is going to be missed. As warming goes beyond 1.5C, the impacts of climate change, including extreme heat and other weather events, are expected to ramp up significantly. As the talks break down, Kurum could choose to convene a follow-up meeting, or delay decisions until next year’s conference, hosted by Ethiopia.