COP31 climate talks open in Antalya, Turkey, with Australia running the conference and delegates weighing clean energy targets through November 20.

The United Nations COP31 climate conference began in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday and is scheduled to run through November 20. Turkey holds the rotating presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP), the decision-making body of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the body from which the COP climate conferences take their name. Australia, however, is effectively running the conference while Turkey handles hosting duties.

The co-hosting arrangement was struck after both countries insisted on hosting the event and neither was willing to back down. The compromise disappointed Pacific Island nations, which felt they deserved to take center stage at a summit hosted by Australia. Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said the Pacific must be fully involved in pre-COP events because Pacific nations are the most affected by climate change while producing close to zero emissions.

Also read COP31 Opens in Antalya With Focus on $305 Billion Adaptation Gap and 2035 Energy Targets

How the Turkey-Australia Split Works in Practice

Turkey and Australia will divide the administrative responsibilities for the COP31 summit across the coming year, which makes the division of roles harder to read at first glance. The source does not spell out exactly what Turkey gains from the arrangement beyond the financial rewards of hosting. Those rewards include selling accommodation to the thousands of global bureaucrats and representatives from third-party organizations who attend climate events.

Organizers expect almost 100,000 people at the meetings in Antalya. That total includes 102 leaders from 95 countries and representatives from seven international organizations. Turkey has framed COP31 as a meeting focused on implementation, arguing that it is high time to move from words and promises to real actions.

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The implementation theme follows directly from last year's COP30 conference in Belem, Brazil, whose presidency described it as the implementation COP. COP29, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, set the stage for those debates. Critics argue that energy-producing nations have used their influence to block the most sweeping anti-fossil-fuel measures advanced at climate summits.

Turkey's 35 by 35 Plan and Electrification Push

Turkey wants other members to adopt its 35 by 35 plan, which aims to raise the share of global clean energy demand to 35 percent by 2035. The share currently stands at around 20 percent at the dawn of the AI era, and data centers are expected to place huge energy demands on power systems in the coming years. Kurum, speaking for Turkey's COP31 presidency, said electrifying daily life from transport to buildings and industry would protect families and businesses from volatile energy markets.

Critics of Turkey's electrification agenda warn that heavy pressure on electric grids could push many countries to build more dirty power plants fueled by coal and gas. For many climate activists, the nightmare scenario is a future of electric vehicles charging from a grid powered by coal-fired plants. Australia, as co-host, faces its own pressures from energy politics.

Energy Crises, Permitting Delays and Nuclear Debate

The source argues that political turbulence is likely at COP31 and in the year ahead because climate shifts are raising energy demand. Longer and colder winters require more heating, and that demand comes on top of surging electricity use from data centers. Sky-high prices for diesel and liquefied natural gas add to the pressure on governments.

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The article warns that the current crises weaken the world's ability to tackle climate change, costing money, distracting governments and undermining international co-operation. It notes that incumbent politicians facing high prices are prioritizing new supplies of hydrocarbons over conserving nature. Permitting is another obstacle, since slow approvals for large projects across the Western world helped strangle coal and gas plant construction but also hold back vast solar and wind farms.

The article suggests that clearing the paperwork logjam, possibly through special dispensations for climate-approved clean energy projects, should be on the COP31 agenda. It also suggests environmentalists may need to set aside their decades-long opposition to nuclear power. The article concludes that sensible but bold moves on nuclear, renewables, electric vehicles and other low-carbon sources can boost energy security and affordability.